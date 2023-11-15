Glasgow's best commuter towns 2023: The best places to live just outside of Glasgow

3 . Milngavie

Milngavie is one of the safest regions in both Scotland the UK to live in, with just 0.44 housebreakings reported per 1,000 people in 2021. The rate of burglaries in the region has dropped by 26.94 per cent each year, on average, since 2017. This is the second biggest average annual decrease in reported housebreakings, second only to Folkestone and Hythe in England (27.52 per cent decrease). Photo: National World