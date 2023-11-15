Glasgow's best commuter towns 2023: The best places to live just outside of Glasgow

We all love Glasgow - but high-octane city-living isn't for all of us - especially those of us who are looking to start a family soon, that's why today we wanted to look at the best commuter towns around Glasgow.
Whether you're in Dunbartonshire, Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire, or otherwise, we wanted to see what the best towns to live in for commuting to Glasgow would be. We took a few things into account: hospitality, house prices, transport links into Glasgow, education, and the general vibes the town give off.
You'll never stop being Glaswegian, regardless of where you live, so here's a look at the best commuter towns around Glasgow.
1. Bishopbriggs
Bishopbriggs offers a more relaxed lifestyle right on Glasgow’s doorstep - and has excellent, regular, and speedy transport links right into the city centre.
2. Kirkintilloch
This Canalside town offers great transport links into the city centre via rail or bus. A great spot for nature-lovers who don't want to venture too far from the urban sprawl - you've got the Campsie Glens on one side, and the greater Glasgow conurbation on the other side. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. Milngavie
Milngavie is one of the safest regions in both Scotland the UK to live in, with just 0.44 housebreakings reported per 1,000 people in 2021. The rate of burglaries in the region has dropped by 26.94 per cent each year, on average, since 2017. This is the second biggest average annual decrease in reported housebreakings, second only to Folkestone and Hythe in England (27.52 per cent decrease). Photo: National World
4. Cumbernauld
Cumbernauld is one of the more unique towns outside of Glasgow - surrounded by countryside, right off the M8, and with great transport links - it's a great place to commute from. There's also some cheaper housing, and the promise of a new town centre in the near future.