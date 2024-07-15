Radisson Blu Glasgow announces relaunch of The Grahamston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading lifestyle hotel Radisson Blu Glasgow has announced the relaunch of its in-house bar and restaurant, The Grahamston.

The reinvigorated dining destination in the heart of the city has been designed to create a unique culinary journey that seamlessly blends heritage and modernity, promising guests a fusion of Scottish tradition with Pan-Asian flair, complete with a vibrant ambience, exceptional service and fine drinks.

Designed by executive chef Matt Mills, the new menu on offer is testament to his experience creating Asian cuisine and his love for quality Scottish produce.

The a la carte menu offers an array of enticing small plates, including seared Scottish scallops served with vegetable pakora, celeriac puree and madras butter, with mains like tandoori marinated chicken and cod with curried lentils, and a refreshing mango lassi delice or miso apple cheesecake for dessert.

The Grahamston provides a convivial setting for enjoying a range of tantalizing cocktails and exquisite wines, making it the perfect spot for both celebrations and casual gatherings with friends. With floor-to-ceiling windows and modern seating, The Grahamston offers a vibrant atmosphere that enhances the dining experience for any occasion.

Executive chef Matt Mill brings extensive experience from upscale hotel kitchens across the UK. His passion for creating enticing menus and managing talented teams has helped establish The Grahamston as a must-visit dining destination.

Matt said:"We are thrilled to re-open The Grahamston with a fresh new concept that celebrates Scotland’s rich culinary heritage while embracing the vibrant flavours of Asia. Our team has developed a menu that reflects our passion for creating memorable dining experiences, blending tradition and innovation to offer a truly unique experience in Glasgow.”

This philosophy underscores a commitment to sustainability and seasonality, sourcing meat, dairy, and bakery products from local suppliers to reduce the carbon footprint and support the local community.

The restaurant is also dedicated to measuring the environmental impact of its dishes, using Klimato to calculate the carbon impact of each menu item. The upcoming introduction of Winnow AI tools will also measure food waste and further enhance sustainability practices.

Located conveniently near Glasgow’s central station, Radisson Blu’s central location makes it an ideal venue for both local and international visitors looking for a dining experience that is both accessible and exceptional.

The Grahamston’s relaunch comes alongside a £15 million investment in the hotel, with a full renovation that began in 2023 to develop Radisson Blu Glasgow into a premier destination for business and leisure visitors alike.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit https://www.thegrahamston.com or email [email protected].