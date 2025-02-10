Restaurants of Glasgow: 6 of the best restaurants to visit in Partick in 2025

Partick is one of Glasgow's best loved neighbourhoods that has a vibrant food and drink scene.
It's an area of the city which has undergone many changes over the years but has retained a mix of old pubs which have stood the test of time as well as new exciting dining options.
Here are the best restaurants that you have to visit in Partick right now.
1. Partick Duck Club
Head to Partick Duck Club for all day brunch dishes and loaded duck fat fries. Inventive, often spectacular, comfort food served in a cosy dining room. 27 Hyndland St, Partick G11 5QF. | Partick Duck Club
2. Gaga Bar + Kitchen
Glasgow chef Julie Lin brings Malaysian influenced Southeast Asian dishes to Gaga Bar + Kitchen, to be accompanied by colourful, quirky cocktails. 566 Dumbarton Rd, Partick G11 6RH. | Gaga
3. West Side Tavern
One of the highlight dishes on the menu at the West Side Tavern is their chicken parm. If you head on down to the New York dive bar-inspired setting on a Tuesday, you'll get this for only £10. 162 Dumbarton Rd, Glasgow G11 6XE. | West Side Tavern
4. Non Viet
Non Viet offer authentic Vietnamese vegan food. Heat up your taste buds with a bowl of their Vietnamese Rare Beef Hue Spicy Noodle Soup. 279 Dumbarton Rd, Partick, Glasgow G11 6AB. | Supplied