Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Manchester United and Scotland international Scott McTominay was spotted out and about in Glasgow’s city centre

The Scotland international was spotted having a bite to eat at Royal Exchange Square Italian restaurant Banca Di Roma ahead of Scotland’s final game at Hampden before Euro 2024.

Taking to their social media, the city centre restaurant wrote: “Scott McTominay, the Manchester United and Scotland star, in Banca Di Roma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Here he is with our head chef Giuseppe. Wishing him all the best in Euros 2024!”

Scotland fans were made to feel a bit nervous after McTominay limped off the Wembley pitch in the third minute of injury time during the FA Cup Final win against Manchester City.