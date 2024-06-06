Restaurants of Glasgow: Manchester United and Scotland star spotted at city centre restaurant
The Scotland international was spotted having a bite to eat at Royal Exchange Square Italian restaurant Banca Di Roma ahead of Scotland’s final game at Hampden before Euro 2024.
Taking to their social media, the city centre restaurant wrote: “Scott McTominay, the Manchester United and Scotland star, in Banca Di Roma.
“Here he is with our head chef Giuseppe. Wishing him all the best in Euros 2024!”
Scotland fans were made to feel a bit nervous after McTominay limped off the Wembley pitch in the third minute of injury time during the FA Cup Final win against Manchester City.
He did not feature in the 2-0 victory over Gibraltar on Monday evening in Portugal but still remains a part of the squad for the tournament.
