Revealed: Glasgow locals' secret summer BBQ wishes

A new nationwide survey has revealed what Glasgow residents secretly want from summer BBQs, and it turns out burgers, bangers and some beats aren’t cutting it anymore.

The survey of 2,000 UK adults, which was commissioned by housebuilder Avant Homes Scotland, found half of Glasgow locals regard BBQs are the best type of party to attend.

With an estimated 22.7 million UK households having access to a garden*, millions of BBQs will be sizzling across the country over the course of this summer and the pressure is on for hosts to deliver.

But, despite their huge popularity, just over three in ten (31 per cent) think most BBQs could do with a serious upgrade, calling for party themes, better entertainment, outdoor games and unusual food options.

Surprise findings - a survey by Avant Homes has revealed Glasgow locals' secret summer BBQ party wishes

Hosting is heating up

The survey revealed a clear shift in what Glasgow residents expect from a great BBQ gathering. Hosting one is no longer just about putting on a few sausages and hoping for sunshine.

It’s about creating an experience, with a third of locals (31 per cent) saying the entertainment at a BBQ is more important than the food itself.

Party on

When asked what party theme they secretly hoped for at BBQs they attend, nearly a quarter of Glasgow residents (23 per cent) crowned American cookouts as the number one choice.

In joint second place, one in five (19 per cent) wanted a beach theme or a classic British street party.

That’s entertainment

When it comes to live entertainment, more than a quarter of Glasgow residents (27 per cent) secretly want to turn up to a BBQ where karaoke is on offer, whilst 14 per cent hoped for a good laugh with a comedian.

In third place on the secret wish list was a magician, with 12 per cent hoping to hear someone say ‘abracadabra’!

Game changer

When it comes to outdoor games, seven in ten people living in Glasgow secretly want to find some are available to play at BBQs they attend.

Generational favourites swing ball (27 per cent), giant Connect 4 (21 per cent) and Giant Jenga (20 per cent) came a close first, second and third respectively.

Beyond the burgers

Food, of course, remains central to the BBQ experience, but guests are becoming more adventurous and there’s a growing appetite for the unusual.

While traditional staples still have their place, the survey found that many Glasgow locals secretly want to try more adventurous options.

Buffalo (27 per cent), wild boar (20 per cent) and kangaroo (17 per cent) emerged at the top of guests’ lists of unusual meats they would secretly like to try, suggesting hosts might want to re-think the usual offerings.

Vegetable and fruit choices for BBQs are evolving too with those in Glasgow revealing their secret cravings. Sweet potato was the most wanted veg, chosen by three in ten people (31 per cent) followed by Brussel sprouts (19 per cent) and leeks (15 per cent).

Fresh ideas

Commenting on the findings, Avant Homes group marketing manager, Louise Lawrence Flynn, said, “BBQ parties have long been a hugely popular staple of a British summer, but our research shows expectations are clearly evolving.

“People want more than just good food, they’re looking for memorable experiences, playful entertainment, out of the ordinary food and need spaces that work for hosting.

“As a housebuilder, we create homes that provide people with the indoor and outdoor space to enjoy entertaining and to create wonderful memories. We hope our survey provides people with some fresh and fun ideas to make their summer BBQ parties an unforgettable experience for all who attend.”