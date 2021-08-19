Roberta’s Italian restaurant to open in the city centre in September

The new restaurant has taken over the site which was home to Iberica on St Vincent Street.

What? A new restaurant, Roberta’s, is set to open on St Vincent Street in September. Owned by C&C Restaurant Group, which also has Cranside Kitchen, Rioja and Halloumi in its restaurant portfolio, the plans to completely transform the former Iberica site on St Vincent Street are currently underway.

What’s on the menu? Roberta’s Neapolitan pizzas, made in a bespoke wood fired oven, and pasta dishes will be highlights of the menu.

Grilled items, desserts and cocktails will also feature along with a large wine list.

When will Roberta’s open? Roberta’s will be open daily for lunch and dinner from mid September.

Where is Roberta’s? Roberta’s Glasgow is located at 140 St Vincent Street Glasgow, G2 5LA.

Toni Carbajosa Director at C&C Restaurant Group, said: “Roberta’s Glasgow will take a fresher approach to the traditional Italian Ristorantes and Trattorias that can be found throughout Glasgow.

“We’ll have an extensive cocktail menu, wood fired pizzas, reinvigorating pasta dishes and sharing plates, the finest seafood and shellfish plus a dedicated aperitivo bar. Roberta’s will be lively and gallus, mixing Italian style with a strong dose of modern Glasgow attitude”.