Roll the dice to get your pizza for free at Nonna Said in September

Free pizza could be on the menu at Nonna Said in the Merchant City.

Nonna Said in Merchant City is offering diners a fun opportunity for a free meal this September. The chance to enjoy a complimentary meal or win a year's worth of free pizza will be available from 12-4 pm, Monday to Friday. Every table will have the opportunity to roll a dice - if a 6 is rolled, you won’t be charged for your meal.

For the first table to roll a 6, there's an additional opportunity. A second roll of 6 earns the table free pizza for an entire year—equating to four pizzas each week for 52 weeks. Sky Orsini, general manager, explains: “This promotion is a fantastic way to welcome students who are new to the city. It’s not just about the chance to win free pizza for a year, but also about creating a fun and memorable dining experience. We’re excited to offer something that adds a little extra excitement to their time at Nonna Said."

Nonna Said recently launched a pizza sandwich menu, available at the Merchant City and also served at BAad alongside signature pizzas as part of the food hall menu at The Barras venue alongside shawarma, seafood dishes and burgers.

Chef John Molloy explains: "We take all the best parts of a pizza, all the best parts of a sandwich for a food mash-up. We take our outrageously good 72-hour pizza dough and slather it with garlic butter, olive oil and cheese before folding and baking it.

"Once it’s out, we stuff it with all the good stuff. We feel at Nonna that mortadella is having its time to shine and there’s no better place for it than in a pizza sandwich. Expect not only that but also smashed lasagne sandwiches, salamis and sweet creations of your dreams.”

Nonna Said, 26 Candleriggs G1 1LD