I visited the rooftop bar that is attracting some of the world's best DJs to Glasgow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Glasgow’s Radisson Red Sky Bar has become one of the city’s most popular nighttime venues and for good reason.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on the ninth floor of the Radisson Red hotel in Finnieston, the bar has garnered acclaim from both customers and the range of top DJs it now attracts to the city. And it’s easy to see why it’s become such an enticing prospect.

The first thing you notice when you step out of the lift on the ninth floor is the potential for some absolutely stunning views across the Clyde. For the people watchers among us, there’s the OVO Hydro across the street where you can watch people file in to see whichever act is playing there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the slightly gloomy night I pay a visit, theatrical metal band Ghost are playing - thus allowing me to spend a decent part of the evening watching folks in ghoulish facepaint and some rather loud jackets make their way into the arena.

But it’s not just all about the exterior, the bar itself is stylishly decorated to give a slightly decadent feel to it, with high backed chairs and plush couches lining the windows.

The bar boasts a brilliant range of drinks | Callum McCormack

The Radisson Red Sky Bar boasts a brilliant range of drinks and signature cocktails. I tried their Negroni, not one that I would usually enjoy but one I am always seeking to find the best version of. I can say wholeheartedly that they pass with flying colours.

The food is also more than worth a try. They offer up a range of sandwiches and small plates. I picked out the Cauliflower Pakora, Thai Fried Chicken and Spiced Flatbread. All three were absolutely perfect and I’d have been keen to try a few other things from the menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It offers a range of sandwiches and small plates | National World

Whilst Graham Chalmers, curator at the Radisson Red Sky Bar, acknowledges that the city has its fair share of rooftop bars, he said he believes that the bar has plenty that sets it apart from the competition.

He said: “I don't think there's any that's got the view or the terrace area that we've got, which is what makes us stand out. We've been listed as one of the top 50 rooftop bars for the last three or four years.

“That's been consistent every year, which we're obviously very proud of when you're competing against places in London, New York and Dubai and all these kinds of places as well.”

The Radisson Red Sky Bar is perfect for those looking to grab a drink in style before a show at the Hydro, or if you’re looking to celebrate. It really comes alive when some of the world’s top DJs come to town, although good luck getting one of the city’s hottest tickets.