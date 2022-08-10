The distillery in Falkirk is being restored and will reopen soon, after closing down in the 90s.

Rosebank Lowland Single Malt Scotch Whisky has launched a rare bottling drawn from casks that were salvaged before the distillery’s untimely closure in the early 1990s.

The 31 Year Old is comprised of scarce stocks from just before the Falkirk site was mothballed in 1993.

The team say, despite spending over three decades in casks, the Lowland single malt retains a bright and zesty nose, with hints of lime and lemongrass.

The 31 year old whisky will go on sale this month

This light, vibrant profile continues onto the palate, where mint and chamomile are met with more robust notes of leather and banana bread.

The dram finishes with long herbal notes, sweet peaches, and a hint of oak.

Malcolm Rennie, Rosebank Distillery Manager, said: “This is the first Rosebank release during my tenure as Distillery Manager and I’m under no illusions as to the importance of this launch.

“The spirit was distilled before the distillery closed its doors and has matured in casks ever since, waiting to be awoken.”

“It fills me with great pride to know that the 31 Year Old will be the last ‘old Rosebank’ release before the distillery is reopened to the public.

“The revival of this sleeping giant is a huge moment for the whisky community, but most importantly for the people of Falkirk who have patiently awaited its return for three decades.”

It’s Rosebank’s second global launch since being purchased by Ian Macleod Distillers and bottles of this rare whisky are priced at £1,800 (70cl).