Five of the best distilleries to visit in Glasgow and surrounding areas

Here are five distilleries in and around Glasgow that offer tours and tastings to the general public.

Scotland is famous for its world-class whiskies, and it is believed that whisky originated in the country during the 15th century.

The best distilleries in Glasgow.

If you have ever wanted to visit a distillery to experience how our national drink (or rum) is made, then you are in luck, as Glasgow has five fantastic sites to explore.

The Clydeside Distillery

This distillery is located at the Old Queens Dock beside the River Clyde in Glasgow. They use traditional techniques to make their Clydeside Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

The Clydeside Distillery was opened in 2017 by Tim Morrison. Tours of the distillery run hourly between 10am and 4pm.

There is also a special chocolate whisky tour which runs daily at 4.20pm.

Visitors to the distillery can also enjoy a cafe which serves whisky flights with doughnuts. And, to top it off, the Scottish Tourist Board gave this distillery’s tour a five-star ranking.

Address: The Clydeside Distillery, 100 Stobcross Road, Glasgow, G3 8QQ

The Glasgow Distillery

The Glasgow Distillery won the Scottish Whisky Distillery of the year 2020.

They’re famous for their Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Whisky. Sadly the distillery is not currently conducting tours to the general public, but they offer a virtual whisky tasting every week.

These events are hosted by Once Upon a Whisky and takes guests through the history and heritage of the beverage.

The whisky is delivered to your door and there is a selection of five drinks including, the Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Scotch and a special mystery dram.

Tickets are £35 per person and the tastings are hosted on Thursdays between 7pm and 8.30pm.

Address: 8 Deanside Road, Glasgow, G52 4XB

Wester Distillery

The Wester Distillery specialises in speciality rum and makes flavours such as chocolate, coffee, pineapple and coconut.

Their tours are £15 per person, and they explore the microdistillery. They include a guided tasting of their range of spirits.

Tours take place on Saturday and Sundays at 12pm, 1.30pm and 6.30pm.

Address: Unit 2, 8 Meadow Road, Glasgow, G11 6HX

Glengoyne Distillery

There are a selection of tours available here - from an exclusive look at 30-year-old Highland Malt Whiskies, to an experience in which a distillery ambassador helps guests create their own single malt.

The distillery also offers an online whisky tasting for those who cannot visit in person.

The virtual experience lasts one hour and guests will get the chance to taste four different beverages.

Address: Dumgoyne, Killearn, Glasgow, G63 9LB

Auchentoshan Distillery

If you want a luxury whisky experience, then the Auchentoshan Distillery offers a private experience that gives you and your guests the run of the venue.

It costs £200, with a limit of 20 guests and can only be booked after 5pm.

The distillery also offers regular tours, including a look into the history of Auchentoshan and their famously smooth whisky, as well as a look at their triple distillation process.

