The club will shut after this bank holiday weekend!

A Sauchiehall Street nightclub announced it will be closing for 11 days for a major refurbishment.

The Savoy has been open in Glasgow for 50 years now - and who knows how long the club has had the same old carpets have been trodden on, shuffled over, and suffered major spillages in the form of spirits, beers, and other liquids.

Management decided now is the time for the club to renovate - with half a million being spent on freshening up the underground club on Sauchiehall Street.

This bank holiday is the last chance for Savoy regulars to make a triumphant return to the club and its well-loved sticky carpets before their ripped up.

The Savoy will close from Monday May 8 - after eleven days the club will reopen on May 19.

