Sauchiehall Street nightclub announces 11 day closure for £500k refurbishment works

The club will shut after this bank holiday weekend!

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:41 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 16:42 BST

A Sauchiehall Street nightclub announced it will be closing for 11 days for a major refurbishment.

The Savoy has been open in Glasgow for 50 years now - and who knows how long the club has had the same old carpets have been trodden on, shuffled over, and suffered major spillages in the form of spirits, beers, and other liquids.

Management decided now is the time for the club to renovate - with half a million being spent on freshening up the underground club on Sauchiehall Street.

This bank holiday is the last chance for Savoy regulars to make a triumphant return to the club and its well-loved sticky carpets before their ripped up.

The Savoy will close from Monday May 8 - after eleven days the club will reopen on May 19.

The Savoy is set to be renovated - closing the club from May 8 to May 19The Savoy is set to be renovated - closing the club from May 8 to May 19
The Sauchiehall Street club is giving revellers one last chance to boogie this Bank Holiday weekend as they will be closed from Monday, May 8.

After eleven days of refurbishment work, the venue will reopen on May 19 - just in time for the weekend.

