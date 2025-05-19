Sauchiehall Street nightclub closes down after 10 years

Mango on Sauchiehall Street has shut down after a decade in business.

Following the expiry of their lease, Mango have shared to their club-goers that they will no longer be open for business in the city centre.

Holding its ‘final farewell’ party on Saturday, May 17, the club and bar will no longer trade as Mango.

It is unclear at the time of writing, May 19, if a new pub or club will takeover the site on Sauchiehall Street.

Mango teased that it may return at a different venue in the future, saying ‘it’s time to say goodbye (for the moment!!), though plans have yet to be announced.

Writing to Facebook, the long-running bar said: “In the post, the venue said: "Amigos, after a decade of dancing, it’s time for one last party.

"With the fondest of memories yet the heaviest of hearts, it’s time to let our wonderful customers know that our lease expires this month, meaning it’s time to say goodbye (for the moment!!)

"Please join us for a final farewell on Saturday, May 17 - a fiesta to end all fiestas.

"A wholehearted thank you to each and every person who poured their heart and energy into Mango over the years.

"Thank you to every team member, band and D.J past and present, who made Mango thrive.

"You created the energy, the atmosphere and most importantly, the memories; and it’s been wonderful growing together.

"To everyone who danced with us, sang with us, shared memories with us, thank you.

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts! We are so grateful for all the support and love you have shown us over the years - You have made this an unforgettable journey!

"Now, let’s make our final night the most unforgettable yet!"