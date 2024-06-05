Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The popular Sauchiehall Street pubs closed its doors for the final time on Saturday, June 1.

A popular Sauchiehall Street pub frequented by sports fans, students, and other punters alike has announced its closure this week.

The Hall at 457 Sauchiehall Street closed its doors for the final time on Saturday, June 1.

In the Instagram post, they said: "It is with regret that we must inform you that after Saturday, June 1, The Hall will close permanently.