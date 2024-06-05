Sauchiehall Street pub and pool hall to permanently close down

By Liam Smillie
Published 5th Jun 2024, 11:14 BST
The popular Sauchiehall Street pubs closed its doors for the final time on Saturday, June 1.

A popular Sauchiehall Street pub frequented by sports fans, students, and other punters alike has announced its closure this week.

The Hall at 457 Sauchiehall Street closed its doors for the final time on Saturday, June 1.

In the Instagram post, they said: "It is with regret that we must inform you that after Saturday, June 1, The Hall will close permanently.

"We want to thank our customers; both those who have been regulars for years, and those we have known only a short time. Thank you for making The Hall what it is today."

