8 Greater Glasgow butchers and bakers have been shortlisted following an intense judging day where 539 products entered by 88 top butchers, bakers, and pie makers were put to the ultimate test.

Under the scrutiny of 50 expert judges, entries were assessed on taste, touch, appearance, and smell across multiple categories, from the iconic Scotch Pie to Football Pies & Savouries, Macaroni Pie, Steak Pie, Sausage Roll, Hot Savoury, Vegetarian Savoury, Haggis Savoury, Bridie and Apple Pies. This year also sees the introduction of two new categories - Lighter Options and Retailer Pie Product of the Year, reflecting the ever-evolving pie industry.

The winner of the Scotch Pie category will be crowned world champion, alongside all Best in Category winners, at a prestigious awards event on 10 May 2025 at the Hilton Glasgow.

Scottish Bakers, the association which supports the interests of Scotland's bakery trade, organises the annual competition to shine a light on the craft skills pie makers demonstrate day in and day out. Now in its 25th year, the competition is marking a quarter-century of pie-making excellence with the launch of Scottish Bakers’ ‘Pieoneers’ campaign, celebrating the skill, craftsmanship, and innovation of butchers, bakers, and pie makers across Scotland.

Lesley Cameron, Chief Executive of Scottish Bakers, said: "This year marks a truly special milestone as we celebrate 25 years of the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards. Over the past quarter-century, this competition has become the ultimate showcase for the craft, passion, and innovation of Scotland’s butchers, bakers, and pie makers. Every pie tells a story, of heritage recipes passed down through generations, of new ideas pushing the boundaries, and of the sheer dedication to producing products that are loved by communities across the country.

“We look forward to crowning our winners in May and shining a well-deserved spotlight on the very best in our industry."

Since its launch in 1999, the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards has set the gold standard for Scotland’s pie industry, providing a platform to honour the finest craftsmanship and commitment to tradition while embracing innovation.

The 2025 World Championship Scotch Pie Awards would not be possible without strategic partner BAKO Group, Diamond Sponsor, Carr’s Flour and our valued sponsors: Andrew Ingredients, Dalziel Group, DMD (2000) Ltd, Fleming Howden, National Food & Drink Training, Reformul8, Reiser, Rondo, Sure Recruitment, TRKR and Ulrick & Short.

