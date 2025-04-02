Scottish bakery chain to open second Glasgow branch near Queen Street station
A Scottish bakery chain, popular in Edinburgh will soon open a second branch of their franchise bakeries in Glasgow City Centre.
Mor Bakery will open at 1A Dundas Street, the former site of the McColls adjacent to Glasgow Queen Street on the corner of Dundas Street and West George Street
The unit has lain empty since it closed in January of this year, though this was no surprise as McColls was bought over by Morrisons back in 2022 and has steadily seen a reduction in the number of shops since then.
The new bakery is the second of its kind in Glasgow, with a Mor Bakery opening on Argyle Street back in July of 2024.
Hours from the new bakery will be the same seven days a week, Monday to Sunday, 8am until late. Seating will be avaliable, of course with the option to takeaway as well.
The planning application submitted to Glasgow City Council has now been approved, so Glaswegians can expect work to begin this month and a potential opening in time for the Summer.
The menu at Mor is made up of pastries and baked goods like: Cornish Pasties, Pies, Sausage rolls, freshly made baguettes, and wraps. All made with locally sourced Scottish ingredients.
Glaswegians will also be able to order food from Mor on Just Eat and Deliveroo.
