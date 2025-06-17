Scran to open new pizza by the slice shop near Glasgow Green

Saltmarket in Glasgow is about to welcome its newest foodie attraction – Scran + Roadie, the latest incarnation of the massively popular Scran café formerly based in the East End

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, to accommodate demand which often saw queues outside the original café in London Road, owner-chef Chris Mears is opening the doors on much bigger premises at Jocelyn Square on the historic street, opposite Glasgow Green and just down from the High Court.

The grand opening on June 21 will be just ahead of the following month’s three-day Trnsmt Festival on the Green, featuring international artists 50 Cent, Billy Clyro and Snow Patrol and many more. The multi award-winning café will have outside seating and is in the process of obtaining its drinks licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new venue at 180 Saltmarket – currently the focus of huge regeneration activity, which include attracting unique businesses and creative spaces – will feature a New York-style pizza-and-slice offering in addition to its signature bistro-café-style food and drinks.

Chris, who has been in the hospitality trade since he was 15 and has run his own fine dining restaurant in Lanarkshire, said: “This is a new chapter for Scran which started originally on Alexandra Parade in Dennistoun in 2018, moving to London Road in 2022. We have had an unbelievable reception in the Barras and we want to bring what we do to even more people. The building will triple our capacity.

Scran and Roadie - Chris Mears on left with Jonathan Doherty on right | Contributed

“The Roadie part of the new name is a tribute to New York culture, and the city’s slang term for a slice of pizza to take away. We are increasing the team from six to 15 and have been able to attract some of the best pizza talent in the business.

“Regulars will still be able to enjoy our speciality coffee by the Roasting Project, Stornoway black pudding, fantastic Corrie Mains eggs and bespoke artisan bread from the Bavarian Bakehouse, and from midday, we will also be serving slices of thin and crisp 20-inch pizzas – that’s bigger than a dartboard.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scran + Roadie will continue its commitment to high quality ingredients and will also introduce unique new dishes such as shawarma and barbecued pork shoulder and drinks such as Vietnamese coffee and salt and pepper caramel latte.

Scran + Roadie is backed by the Worq Group, which specialises in building and managing luxury hotels and restaurants as well as residential complexes. Its portfolio includes Boutique 50 an award-winning boutique hotel in Finnieston, El Santo restaurant and Revolver hotel in Glasgow, Riva restaurant in Helensburgh, Hemingway’s bar in Leith and Luci’s, a restaurant in Lasswade.

Pizza by the Slice from Scran + Roadie. | Contributed

Jonathan Doherty, Founder and Director of the Worq Group, said: “Our interest is in identifying new opportunities and responding to emerging market trends and we are pleased to be partnering with Chris Mears and his team in their new venture in a really exciting part of Glasgow.

“Scran has already proved how popular its offering can be, with a dedicated following built up in a very short space of time, and we are confident that the new Scran + Roadie will build on and energise that success.”