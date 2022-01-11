Second Brewery Taproom bar set to open in Glasgow

Innis & Gunn is set to open its second Brewery Taproom bar in Glasgow, with permissions now lodged for the new site.

Innis & Gunn will take over a currently vacant outlet located on West Nile Street.

Due to open mid-2022, the new location will be Innis & Gunn’s largest to date, comprising of over 4000 square feet.

What is the Brewery Taproom?

The popular and well established Brewery Taproom format offers customers quality pub food, ranging from small plates to bigger bar snacks, along with a varied drinks selection.

The plans for the new Brewery Taproom bar.

The city centre location will feature 21 craft beer taps, pouring Innis & Gunn’s full range and limited editions as well as an assorted selection of guest and featured beers from a range of breweries.

Customers can also expect to enjoy brewery fresh Innis & Gunn Tank Lager along with the opportunity to brew their own beer at ‘Brew School’. Shuffleboards that have proved popular at Innis & Gunn events over the years will also be available to be enjoyed.

How many jobs will it create?

Innis & Gunn is a proudly accredited Living Wage Employer and the new site will create up to 50 jobs, including brewtenders, kitchen staff and management.

‘Vibrant’ location’

Dougal Gunn Sharp, founder of Innis & Gunn, said: “I am really pleased that we are in the process of creating our fifth Innis & Gunn Brewery Taproom. The location in Glasgow city centre is vibrant and we will be well aligned and in great company with a fantastic mix of local and national operators.