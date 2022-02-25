Second fast food drive-thru planned for Toryglen Asda site

Plans for a second fast food drive-thru at Toryglen Asda have been submitted.

Euro Garages Ltd is seeking permission from Glasgow City Council to build a new fast food drive-thru on the Asda site - less than two years after a McDonald’s opened in the north eastern section of the same car park.

The new drive-thru would be based on the southern edge of the site, between the Prospecthill Road entrance and the mini roundabout inside the car park.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans would see the loss of around 22 car parking spaces.