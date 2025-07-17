Sir Alex Ferguson spotted at award-winning Finneston restaurant

The Scottish football legend enjoyed a meal at the Sauchiehall Street restaurant.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has been spotted out and about in Finnieston.

The 83-year-old was pictured with staff at the Ox and Finch on Sauchiehall Street after enjoying a meal at the Michelin Bib Gourmand rated restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking to social media, head chef Craig Nelson said: “An unforgettable honour to cook for a true legend.”

Craig Nelson

Sir Alex has been spotted around Glasgow more frequently in recent times after he bought a flat last year in his hometown. In recent days, he was pictured at Rangers’ training ground and is also known to be a regular at Watson’s Bakery in Govan.

Ox and Finch reopened with a fresh look and menu in April this year, bringing a rejuvenated energy to the restaurant. Head chef Craig Nelson was previously sous chef at Ox and Finch before embarking on a tour of some of London’s most prestigious kitchens, working with chefs including Brett Graham, Jake Leach, and Sally Abé and Josh Cutress at The Harwood Arms. He re-joined after four years, taking charge of the kitchen and leading the new era for Glasgow’s best neighbourhood restaurant.

Nelson’s menu retains Ox and Finch’s seasonally-driven approach, evolving regularly to mix new dishes with much-loved Ox and Finch staples that make use of the best produce available. The debut dishes continue to be refined or evolve in a different direction. Cod cheeks with chorizo, tomato and morcilla on sourdough remain on the menu alongside signature Ox and Finch chips with roast garlic aïoli.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New additions include whipped cod roe, furikake, and endive; duck liver parfait, negroni marmalade and brioche; and skate wing, crab, capers and pickled chilli. A daily-changing specials board highlights prime cuts of Scottish beef, and a standalone selection of vegetarian and vegan dishes are available.

A concise wine list remains, complete with accessible by-the-glass selection, as well as a rotating selection of short runs of vintages and harder-to-procure bottles, carefully selected from producers and suppliers.