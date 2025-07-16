First look at SiSi rooftop restaurant prepares to open in Glasgow city centre

Rooftop restaurant and bar to open at The Social Hub in Candleriggs Square with panoramic views over the city centre, a 60-seat terrace and a Mexican-American inspired menu.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SíSí Rooftop, a new restaurant and bar, has unveiled a first look inside its stunning eighth-floor space ahead of its opening in Glasgow’s Merchant City on Friday, 1 August. Located atop The Social Hub in Candleriggs Square, the all-day venue will serve Mexican-American inspired dishes, craft cocktails and curated wines, with panoramic views stretching from the city’s rooftops to the Cathkin Braes.

One of the most distinctive features is a ceiling mural by Glasgow illustrator and tattooist Pelikan Baba. It shows margarita-sipping figures floating across a pale sky, painted in bold colours and loose lines. Eagle-eyed diners will spot nods to the city quietly woven into the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DJ booths will set the tone for SíSí’s regular programme of events, featuring guest sets, weekend takeovers and artist residencies.

The 160-cover venue includes 100 indoor seats and a 60-seat open-air terrace. A feature island bar sits at the centre of the room, with cocktails including a green bloody maria, mezcal paloma and spicy margarita, alongside an extensive wine list and beers on draught.

SiSi

The menu, shaped around locally sourced produce and sustainable suppliers, will feature fresh, vibrant sharing plates. Expect signature dishes like hand-dived scallop ceviche verde and steak tartare tostada, alongside indulgent desserts and bar snacks.

Interiors take cues from mid-century design, with earth tones, wood and stone flooring, real planting and soft strip lighting. The space includes a mix of booth seating, open tables and low-slung lounge areas, designed to feel relaxed and sociable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Mcilvenny, General Manager at SíSí Rooftop said: “SíSí was designed to move with the day. We wanted it to feel easy and welcoming in the daytime: the kind of place you can catch up over coffee, but with space to truly come alive at night. We believe it will become one of the places to be in Glasgow.

“It was important for us to collaborate with local artists and Pelikan Baba has done an incredible job with the ceiling mural. It’s properly eye-catching, but it’s the small Glasgow details that make this so special. There’s always something new to spot, and of course, it makes a great photo, too.

“After lots of hard work behind the scenes, we’re incredibly excited to finally open our doors in just a few weeks.”