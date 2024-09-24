Six by Nico launch new Istanbul themed menu

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Six by Nico are set to run a Turkish ‘Istanbul’ themed menu

Renowned for its culinary storytelling and immersive dining experiences, Six by Nico has unveiled its latest themed menu, Istanbul, bringing the vibrant, historic, and culturally rich flavours of Turkey's cuisine to the table.

This marks the latest chapter in Six by Nico’s imaginative journey across the world, where guests embark on a gastronomic adventure through carefully curated, multi-course tasting menus.The new Istanbul menu is part of Six by Nico’s newly introduced ‘Versus Series’, where diners experience a dynamic culinary duel.

The ‘Versus Series’ concept showcases two opposing theme profiles, ingredients, or cuisines, challenging guests to explore contrasting yet complementary tastes on one plate over the six week cycle.

From September 23rd to October 13th, diners adventure through spice-laden streets of Istanbul and dive into the rich, aromatic dishes inspired by the Turkish city’s iconic bazaars.

For the second part of the series, guests will be transported to the glamorous world of Los Angeles and celebrate a 'Hollywood' themed menu from October 14th - October 31st 2024.

The Istanbul experience offered from today encourages diners to embark on a culinary journey where ancient traditions meet bold, modern flavours. Prepare to be amazed by a menu that celebrates the richness of Turkish cuisine, embracing culture at every turn.

This menu will transport diners to bustling bazaars and the vibrant streets of the Turkish destination.

For £42 guests will be able to enjoy a taste of Istanbul, with a matching wine pairing for £35.

This tasting menu is a culinary journey through the heart of Istanbul, drawing deep inspiration from Turkey's rich and diverse food traditions.

It masterfully combines authentic Turkish flavours with modern techniques, paying homage to classic dishes while introducing contemporary twists.

From the refreshing notes of gazpacho to the hearty essence of lamb kebab, each course reflects the vibrant and varied culinary heritage of Istanbul. This menu captures the essence of Turkish cuisine—bold, aromatic, and deeply rooted in regional traditions—while presenting it in a way that is both innovative and sophisticated.

The Istanbul menu includes the following:

Course One – Memories of Mikla

Cucumber & Barbecue Lettuce Gazpacho, Lemon Verbena & Lor Cheese

Course Two - Chef Ahmet’s Pida

Grilled Chicken Shish Pida, Sesame Flat Bread, Rose Harissa & Sumac

Course Three - Kibe

Toasted Bulgar & Aged Beef, Smoked Black Garlic Ketchup & Cep Mushroom

Course Four - Fishing on Galata Köprüsü

Seabass, White Bean, Fennel Jam, Preserved Lemon, Smoked Almond Foam

Course Five - Adana Lamb Kebab

Cumin Belly Pressé, Ancient Grains Pilaf & Sweet Roasted Tomato

For an additional £7/, food enthusiasts can add on Golden Peyniri, Crispy Filo, Lor Cheese, Acili Same Chutney to their fifth course.

Course Six - Spiced Date Cake

Candy Walnut, Caramelised Pear & Sour Yogurt Sorbet

Andrew Temple, Chief Creative Officer, commented on the new menu: "We're excited to transport diners to the vibrant streets of Istanbul and bring authentic yet bold flavours from Southeastern Europe to cities around the UK and Ireland.

“During our recent travels to the city we embarked on a culinary journey through Istanbul's rich tapestry of flavours, from the vibrant spice bazaars to the charming streets of Ortaköy to discover the perfect juxtaposition of east meets west."

Six by Nico caters to all dietary requirements, offering a full vegetarian menu for each new menu concept. Plus, customers can swap courses from the meat menu to the veggie alternative, if they wish.

Other dietaries and certain allergens can also be catered to upon request, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the best possible dining experience.Bookings can now be made for the Istanbul available from today until 13th October and their Hollywood themed menu from 14th - 31st October