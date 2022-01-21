An in-form Scotland will look to end their 2-year wait for a Six Nations crown when the tournament kicks off on February 5.

Gregor Townsend’s side’s tournament could hardly get off to a more exciting start with Murrayfield set to play host to England in the tournament’s opening week.

Pair the tasty fixture with some tasty food and drink at one of these Glasgow pubs which will be showing every game of the tournament.

Coopers

499 Great Western Road, G12 8HN

A safe bet for anyone in the West End looking for live Six Nations action, Coopers will be showing every minute of Six Nations action.

The Great Western Road pub also serves up enormous sharer plates for hungry fans, including salt beef nachos and Louisiana chicken strip

The Curler’s Rest

256-260 Byres Road, G12 8SH

Located on Byres Road, The Curler’s Rest offers a homely setting to watch the action unfold.

With a wide range of classic pub dishes, craft beers and ales you will be well catered at this West End institution.

Waxy O’Connors

44 West George Street, G2 1DH

Spread across three floors, with six bars and nine spaces to enjoy, this city centre bar is the place to be to catch all the action from the Six Nations.

Numerous screens are scattered throughout Irish pub making for easy viewing, and with a menu featuring Irish and Scottish classics, alongside plenty of Guinness, ales and beers, you’ll be kept well fed and watered.

Expect a raucous atmosphere when Scotland play Ireland on March 19.

Platform

253 Argyle Street, G2 8DL

Free to enter, a dedicated brewery bar and plenty of street food stalls and oh yeah, did we mention the 5-metre screen which will be screening every game - what’s not to love?

Platform is a hidden gem well worth checking out both for the games and the food.

The Ark

North Frederick Street, G1 2BS

Tucked away next to Strathclyde University and City of Glasgow College, The Ark is a popular bar among students, but all are welcome to take advantage of the venues enormous screen.

It’s a lively haunt for sports fans and a great spot to watch the events from the Six Nations unfold.

Dram

232 Woodlands Road, G3 6ND

Showcasing both live music and sport, Dram is often a buzz of activity, making it an exciting venue to cheer on the home team during the Six Nations.

And with a tasty food menu, fresh coffee and more than 70 malts on offer, you’ll be well catered for whether you’re toasting a victory or drowning your sorrows.

The Record Factory

17 Byres Road, G11 5RD

It may be best known for its gigs, after parties and DJ nights, but with three large projectors and eight big TV screens, this lively bar is also a great haunt to enjoy some live sports.

Church on the Hill

6 Algie Street, G41 3DJ

Southsiders wanting a venue close to home should make a beeline for Church on the Hill which is blessed with an assemblage of widescreen TVs.