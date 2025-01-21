Smokey Trotters tease new pub and restaurant opening in Cambuslang soon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The South Lanarkshire town will welcome the hugely popular restaurant that is taking over the Glasgow hospitality scene

Following a flurry of openings the last few years, Smokey Trotters are set to open a new restaurant, bar and offsales in Cambuslang.

The hotly anticipated takeaway has been in the works in Cambuslang since October, 2023.

The new Smokey Trotters will be found at 1 Burn Place, G72 7DS. The venue will be split into three parts: complete with a bar, a function suite, and then a takeaway & offsales. Guests will be able to dine-in in the pub.

While it’s the first Smokey Trotters to open in South Lanarkshire, it far from the second restaurant. The popular eatery, which began at McChuills in 2014, has opened up pop-ups in the Barras, Nice N Sleazy’s, Celtic Park, Golf Fang, and most recently, a brand new brick and mortar restaurant near Ibrox Stadium called Smokey’s Dairy.

Local residents can expect menu items like huge burgers, big dips, fried chicken, loaded fries, breakfast rolls, grilled cheese sandwiches, and wings. Cambuslang locals also get access to the Paulie’s Pizza menu - a New York style pizza joint that is set to have a kitchen in the premises too.

The takeaway will be open seven days a week, with delivery available too.