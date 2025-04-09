A beer garden in the West of Scotland may seem about as much use as a chocolate teapot - but on those rare sunny days like we’ve been experiencing the last few weeks, there’s nothing else quite like it.

Meeting some friends you’ve not seen in ages for a catch over some drinks in the sun, these are some of the best memories you can make - that’s why today we wanted to put together this list of the very best beer gardens you can find in South Lanarkshire.

Outdoor drinking areas used to be a lot rarer back in the day, but one good thing (perhaps the only good thing) that came out of the pandemic was the rush to build some truly spectacular beer gardens when folks were first let out of lockdown.

Of course many of these beer gardens were pretty poor shows - particularly in South Lanarkshire where some pubs idea of a beer garden were some old pub chairs and a wobbly table on a bit of wasteland - but there is some pretty fantastic new outdoor drinking establishments now too.

We put together what we believe to be the very best beer gardens here in South Lanarkshire - it would seem that on a sunny day there’s not really anywhere better to be in the county than in sunny Motherwell.

Take a walk around Strathclyde Park then rest up nice and easy at any one of the beer gardens below - but if you’d prefer to stay local, there’s a mix of good beer gardens from just about every major town in South Lanarkshire.

We’d wager many of these beer gardens are worth travelling to that being said, so make the most of the good weather we’re getting (it won’t stay around long), message an old pal you’ve not seen in a while, and get yourself down to one of these spots.

1 . Angels Harry's Bar at Angels in Uddingston is the place to be in South Lanarkshire when the sun is out, just make sure you get down early to save yourself a seat. | Google Maps

2 . Camphill Vaults Camphill Vaults have a beautiful wee beer garden out front in Bothwell town centre that catches the sun just right on a nice day. | Contributed

3 . The Gardenhall Inn Over in East Kilbride our favourite beer garden on a lovely day has to be The Gardenhall Inn - out on the grass, pint in hand, pals round the table - what could be better than that>? | Belhaven Brewery