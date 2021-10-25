Southern Comfort bringing New Orleans spirit to Glasgow this Halloween

Southern Comfort is bringing the spirit of New Orleans to Glasgow this Halloween.

By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 25th October 2021, 10:47 am

On October 27-28, Southern Comfort will be popping up at selected bars across Glasgow offering people a Halloween transformation; with bespoke bejewelling sessions and iconic Southern Comfort beads being handed out at the bar.

Partygoers will also have the chance to enjoy the new, Southern Comfort Black.

Where will these Halloween events be?

This unmissable Halloween experience inspired by New Orleans’ legendary creativity will be coming to the following locations across Glasgow:

Box – Thursday 28 from 10pm

Vodka Wodka – Wednesday 27 from 8:30pm

Campus – Thursday 28 from 10pm

Driftwood – Thursday 28

The Lane – Wednesday 27

