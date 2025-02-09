Southside bar and restaurant in Cathcart announces sudden closure

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Feb 2025, 23:44 BST
The venue in Cathcart has closed their doors for the final time in Glasgow’s Southside

A popular Southside bar and restaurant has announced their shock closure in recent days.

Velvet Sparrow which was found on Clarkston Street in Cathcart have closed their doors for the final time.

Taking to social media, they said: "This was unexpected and unavoidable due to issues regarding our lease.

placeholder image
Velvet Sparrow

"We have loved every single minute of serving this community and we are devastated to be saying goodbye like this. We’ve appreciated all of our customers' ongoing support and we will miss sharing laughs with you all."

The bar has confirmed that they contact people who have a booking past Sunday (9 February) with them providing contact details to get in touch with the owners if you have any issues.

