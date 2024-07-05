Southside speakeasy on UK Top 50 Cocktail Bar list announces shock closure 

Charlie Brown's

A speakeasy-style cocktail bar in the Southside will close this summer.

Charlie Browns on Victoria Road will close later this month. The hidden cocktail bar, located up the stairs from sister venue Daku, has only been open for a year but has made its mark on the drinks scene in the city. The bar, and Daku, are being turned into something else by current owners.

Posting on their social media today (5 July), the team wrote: “Dear cocktail crushers, Our compact cocktail bar on Vicky Road will close its door for the final time on Sunday 14th July.

“Of course we are all just devastated, but extremely keen to have lots of fun for the next two weeks & no doubt a super Sunday send-off.

“Our team of 3 bartenders were given the news, that along with what was once Daku (next door), the space we take up as CB's is going to be developed into something else. We get it, it's okay. But we'll absolutely take all the hugs going! (Except George, he will come to you if he wants one okay)

“Listen, there will definitely be more info on our happenings & appreciation posts to come. But for now what's important to us is to say a bloody massive THANK YOU to all who have ever had anything to do with Charlie Brown's! Regulars, brand reps, one off time visitors, locals, suppliers, event organisers, old friends, new friends, bar friends!! You've all made CB's a very special wee bar & we think yer pure class.

“We're very proud of all our accomplishments & awards, but we'll be even more proud to serve you, if you can join us up the stairs one last time.”

Reactions to the post included comments such as: “Truly saddened by this news but happy knowing yous can hold your heads high with pride about what you've achieved in such a short space of time! Excited to see what the future holds for your team!!” and “Here, whatever you do next will be outstanding. Devastated for y’all and will be in for as many tasty treats as I can before 14th”

Charlie Browns opened in the Southside in the summer of 2023 and quickly became a popular addition to the city. It's a hidden cocktail bar much like the award-winning Absent Ear in the Merchant City or Hide and Seek in the City Centre. The name is a reference to a character from Kill Bill, and Tarantino fans will be able to spot easter eggs in the cocktail menu and interior fittings.

In late 2023 it was named in the Top 50 UK cocktail bars, coming in at number 31. The team behind this prestigious list said of the bar: “this new hot spot neighbourhood cocktail bar in the southside of Glasgow offers a real escape and something different for cocktail lovers.”

Other Scottish bars in the Top 50 include Absent Ear, Hey Palu, Panda and Sons and The Gate.

