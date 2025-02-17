St Enoch Shopping Centre teases new American chain opening

A Glasgow shopping centre has teased the opening of a new American food chain, it is expected to open in late Spring.

Monterey Jack’s will become the latest food spot to open in the St Enoch Shopping Centre. The American food chain is known for its burgers, chicken and hot dogs. The St Enoch opening will be the debut of their new MJ’s Express dining concept - an attempt to transition the restaurant offering into a casual comfort food setting.

St Enoch Shopping Centre announced the new opening on line, it said: “American food chain Monterey Jack’s will be opening soon in Centre joining the East End Leisure offering.

“The restaurant offers award winning, 100% fresh prime beef burgers, succulent chicken, gourmet dawgs, delicious fresh shakes, desserts, premium cocktails and a bucket load of sides.

“A perfect opportunity to indulge in great value American-themed dining & drinks in unique surroundings packed with atmosphere, music and good times!”

Monterey Jack’s is celebrating its 10th anniversary and currently operates six outlets throughout Scotland, with the St Enoch opening the seventh and at the forefront of openings throughout the UK. The St Enoch Shopping Centre otlet will be the fourth in and around Glasgow. The food chain currently operates Braehead, Falkirk, Glasgow Fort, Perth, Stirling and M&D’s Scotland’s Theme Park. A further opening in Edinburgh is also being promoted online.

Taking to social media, Monterey Jack’s said: “We're proud to announce the launch of our newest Monterey Jack's Bar & Restaurant at St. Enoch Shopping Centre, Glasgow! Planned for late spring 2025.

“We're thrilled our latest franchise will be opening in Glasgow city centre and it promises to be our most exciting yet!”

Visitors to the new St Enoch spot can anticipate faster ordering technology via ordering terminals, over 40 cocktails priced under £7 and new visuals designed to compliment the new concept.

An exact date for the new St Enoch Shopping Centre food spot has not yet been announced.