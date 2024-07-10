Sunshine triumphs as Brits reveal perfect ice cream weather

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Temperature divide as Scots prove hardier than wider UK ice cream lovers

A recent survey has uncovered the nation's preferences for ‘ice cream eating weather’, revealing a fascinating temperature divide between Scots and their English and Welsh counterparts.

Mackie’s of Scotland gathered responses from 4009 people across the UK – and found that on average, Brits consider 11.2°C as the baseline temperature for enjoying ice cream.

Scots, however, are hardier, with an average temperature of 10.1°C considered sufficient for ice cream eating, compared to 11.8°C in England and slightly cooler at 10.8 degrees in Wales.

Ice cream weather

Those living in Northern Ireland proved to be least affected by the cold, suggesting that anything above 9.6 degrees had them reaching for the scoop.

Angus Hayhow is Head of Marketing at Mackie’s of Scotland, a fourth-generation family farm in Aberdeenshire that produces luxury ice cream using milk and cream from its own herd.

He said: “Each summer we see a surge in demand for ice cream. We’ve always accepted it as a given that people eat more of it when the mercury rises.

“So, it’s intriguing to see the differences in what people across the UK consider the perfect ice cream weather.

Raspberry ripple sundaes

“Despite Scotland’s reputation for cooler weather, it's clear that Scots don't let a few degrees stop them from enjoying a scoop or two. Hats off to Northern Ireland though whose love of ice cream overcomes the seasons.”

The survey also revealed the weather conditions under which people are most likely to enjoy ice cream.

It’s no surprise that almost all respondents would eat ice cream in the sunshine, but interestingly, nearly eight in 10 Scots would eat the sweet treat in the rain.

Astonishingly 67% of Scottish people would even indulge in a scoop of ice cream in the snow – 10 per cent more than their English counterparts.

Strawberry swirl and raspberry ripple

Mackie’s is one of the UK’s top selling luxury ice creams, with a 13% rise in market share in the past year, where it sold more than 13.3million litres. The expansion was partly fuelled by large listings for its Honeycomb ice cream across major supermarkets in England.

As well as its ice cream, Mackie’s of Scotland is renowned for its commitment to sustainability, generating twice as much energy as they use from its renewables estate, which includes four wind turbines, one of Scotland’s largest solar farms, various additional solar arrays, and a biomass plant.

The company’s ‘sky to scoop’ ethos means almost everything is produced on-site, from ingredients, to packaging, and the inclusions for their ice cream such as honeycomb pieces and sauces.

Angus added: “At Mackie’s, we take great pride in producing everything from our farm in Aberdeenshire, ensuring the highest quality and sustainability in our products. This survey highlights the nation’s love for ice cream, no matter the weather, which is heartening to see.”

Founded in 1986, Mackie’s has grown to be one of the UK's largest independently-owned ice cream manufacturers, distributing its products across the UK and worldwide.