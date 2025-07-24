Swadish chef Ajay Kumar is opening a new restaurant in the city centre

An exciting new Indian restaurant concept will open next week in the city centre, from the Great British Menu chef.

I consider Ajay Kumar one of the best chefs in Glasgow so it is good to hear he is opening a new restaurant in the city centre. His Swadish restaurant in the Merchant City, which holds two AA rosettes, is currently offering a five course tasting menu that demonstrates what his cooking is all about - traditional Indian cooking with a contemporary twist, marrying centuries-old recipes with Scottish ingredients. “Indian food is vast, complex, and deeply regional,” Kumar says. “At Swadish, we honour those traditions but elevate them with modern finesse and the very best local produce. It’s about taking guests on a journey - one that’s familiar yet excitingly new.”

The result is a menu of dishes bursting with layers of flavour. Think Scottish lobster bathing in fragrant coconut curry, or Highland venison infused with the smoky depth of North Indian spices. Try the roe deer from Arderikie or Glenfeshie pigeon cooked in home roasted spices. Kumar is passionate about educating diners on the diversity of Indian cuisine: from the slow-cooked Awadhi dishes of Lucknow to the bold, street-style flavours of Mumbai.

Now, Ajay is set to take a step into a different element of Indian cooking. “This one’s from the heart” he says. “After years of fire, flavour, and fierce dreaming, it’s finally time. On Wednesday, 30th July 2025, I open the doors to something truly special - Grilled by Ajay Kumar, located at 142 West Regent Street, Glasgow.

“This isn’t just another restaurant. This is my soul on a plate. Every smoky glaze, every charred edge, every spice blend tells a story I’ve been waiting to share. Swadish will always be my first love. A place where so many of you became family. Now, it’s time to welcome a bold new addition to that family.

“Grilled is an extension of everything I believe in - deep flavours, honest fire, and unforgettable feasts. It is raw, rustic, and rooted in flame.Inspired by the grills of India, reimagined for the world, this space celebrates meat in its most glorious form. To everyone who has supported me - in the kitchen, behind the scenes, at the table - this moment is ours.You have seen the journey. Now come taste the next chapter. I cannot wait to welcome you in. With warmth, with fire, and with food that speaks louder than words. See you at the grill.”

Ajay Kumar’s tasting menu at Swadish - one of the best meals I have enjoyed this year - includes Glenfeshie pigeon, Loch Fyne scallops, Punjabi pani puri, roe deer korma and Delhi butter chicken can be booked here.

Updates on Grilled by Ajay Kumar will appear on Instagram here.