SWG3 announces the return of popular restaurant pop-up series at Zinc Bar

SWG3 has announced the return of its popular restaurant pop-up series at Zinc Bar, kicking off with an event by Café XO on 29th March.

Café XO, led by chef Andrew Manson, offers a dining experience with a focus on celebrating all things umami. The pop-up event promise a menu with fresh meats, fish, and whole vegetables, beautifully finished over Japanese-style coal grills and served with vibrant, Asian-inspired condiments and garnishes.

For Andrew, Café XO is about bringing the joy back into both dining out and working in hospitality. He explains:"Café XO isn’t just about serving food—it’s about sharing a movement. It’s about creating an experience where passion, skill, and enjoyment take centre stage. I want to bring back the joy of cooking, serving, and truly connecting with guests—without the constant pressure of hitting targets and squeezing every penny out of the process. When the focus is on delivering a memorable experience for everyone involved, everything else will follow naturally.”

SWG3’s Zinc Bar pop-up series has previously welcomed a mix of established and emerging talent from Glasgow’s vibrant food scene, including collaborations with favourites such as Ox & Finch, Julie’s Kopitiam, Cail Bruich, Ka Pao, and Five March.

Overlooking the Galvanizers Yard and the multi-purpose venues and studios complex by the Clyde, the Zinc Bar is SWG3's on-site cafe, restaurant, bar and gallery space. A daytime spot for meetings, coffees and people-watching, it's also a permanent exhibition space for contemporary art.

Meryl Gilbert, Arts & Business Director at SWG3, shares her excitement about the return of the pop-ups: "We’re thrilled to be relaunching our restaurant pop-up series with Café XO. Andrew’s passion for creating memorable dining experiences aligns perfectly with our ethos at SWG3. We can’t wait to welcome guests to Zinc Bar and share these special evenings with them."

Tickets are priced at £55 per person plus booking fee, reservations can be made here.

100 Eastvale Place, Glasgow, G3 8QG