Walk inside Strathbungo’s The Luchador and you might be mistaken for thinking it is just an amazing little restaurant.

Inside the Luchador’s secret bar.

You might not even notice the small archway next to the bar, or wonder why so many people seem to be disappearing downstairs.

But for those who do notice and take the steps down a level, it promises to be a great time.

The the walk downstairs to find the bar.

The dimly-lit downstairs bar provides a great space for people to relax and have fun.

But don’t take our word for it - look at our pictures from the opening this week.

The secret bar.