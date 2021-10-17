Tantrum Doughnuts unveil Halloween flavours for 2021 - here’s when you can buy them

The Halloween doughnuts from Tantrum are back.

Picture: Tantrum Doughnuts

What’s happening? Popular doughnut shop and cafe, Tantrum Doughnuts, have shared their Halloween flavours for 2021, and they’ll be available in their west end and city centre outlets soon.

What’s on the Halloween menu? There will be six seasonal flavoured doughnuts, with fans being told to keep their eyes peeled for a ‘spiced surprise’, by the Tantrum team.

The 2021 Halloween doughnuts are: Pumpkin Brûlée, Salted Caramel Pretzel Ring, Toffee Apple ‘Old Fashioned’, Spiced Chai Ring, Banoffee Pie Cheesecake and Vegan Pumpkin Dulce De Leche.

Who are Tantrum Doughnuts? Iain Baillie and his wife Annika are the duo behind Tantrum Doughnuts.

The business has gone from strength to strength since opening in Yorkhill in 2017, with their second shop opening a year later on Gordon Street in the city centre.