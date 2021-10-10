Spooky season is just around the corner.

The Covid-19 restrictions of 2020 meant that last Halloween was a bit different for most of us, but this year we can back out and about in some form of normality.

Here, we take a look at a range of events taking place in Glasgow this month.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GlasGLOW

The interactive light show is back for its third year, this time set in the fictional world of Glasglopolis, where each guest will work to save the city’s annual pumpkin festival.

When? Wednesday, 27 October - Sunday, 14 November

Where? Glasgow Botanic Gardens.

What to expect: The hour-long illuminated trail is set to take goers on a journey through the Gardens, with a gourmet street food village and bar on offer.

How much are tickets? Kids’ tickets are £12 and adult ones are £20. Buy here .

The Dark Side Tour

The ideal way to get into the spooky spirit on Halloween weekend and explore the real dark side of Glasgow.

When? Thursday 28, Saturday 30 and Sunday, 31 October.

Where? Outside Glasgow Cathedral.

What to expect: Learn about the Necropolis’ woman in white, the last hanging in Scotland, the inspiration behind Frankenstein, grave robbers, the Gorbals Vampire and much more.

How much are tickets? £15. Buy here .

The Witches of Pollok

An unforgettable evening of witchcraft at an elegant and stately home.

When? Thursday, 28 and Friday, 29 October.

Where? Pollok House.

What to expect: Join professional mind reader and historical witchcraft expert, Cara Hamilton, for a night of practical demonstrations and thrilling performances, taking you back to a time when the fear of witchcraft gripped people worldwide.

How much are tickets? £17 via Eventbrite .

Festival of The Dead

Get ready for a rock orchestra to take you on a journey through the biggest rock and metal tracks of the last 30 years, performed in candlelit surroundings.

When? Friday, 29 October.

Where? O2 Academy.

What to expect: Expect a mind-bending mash-up of circus, clubbing and carnival with fire shows and carnival processions through the audience.

How much are tickets? From £32.45 via Ticketmaster.

Ghost Ship

A family-friendly show filled with creepy classics, spooky sound waves and nautical nonsense.

When? Saturday, 30 October.

Where? Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

What to expect: First mate, Owen, has been given orders to create a supernatural show aboard his ship this Halloween, along with his band from the RSNO and RSNO Junior Chorus.

How much are tickets? Tickets start from £7. Buy here .

Spooktacular

Spooktacular will feature a rollercoaster, rides for thrill-seekers, family rides and a festival wheel with views of Glasgow.

When? Thursday, 7 to Sunday, 31 October.

Where? Silverburn.

What to expect: 15 rides included in all wristbands purchased including waltzer, ghost train, Miami trip, Big Apple coaster and more.

How much are tickets? Advance tickets start from £12. Buy here .

The Haunted Warehouse

Dance into the wee hours in the decaying remains of an abandoned warehouse.

When? Sunday, 31 October.

Where? SWG3.

What to expect: Dress up is essential and there will be £50 on-the-spot best costume cash prizes.