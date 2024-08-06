Team behind popular Glasgow Spanish eatery to open new restaurant in Airdrie

La Cabra will open in Airdrie later this year

The team behind a popular Spanish tapas restaurant which has three premises in and around Glasgow are to open new premises in Airdrie.

Malaga Tapas who currently have restaurants in Pollokshields, Clarkston and Bearsden are to open La Cabra on Clark Street in Airdrie later this year.

Taking to social media, Malaga Tapas said: “We are excited to share that we will be opening La Cabra, a brand new Spanish restaurant later this year in Airdrie.

“Make sure to follow and be first to know about any exciting new coming soon.”

It has been an exciting year for Malaga Tapas as less than 12 months ago they opened their third restaurant in Bearsden which has been a huge success with locals in the area.

Last year, they were recognised as ‘Spanish Restaurant of the Year’ at the Scottish Restaurant of the Year awards.

Speaking exclusively to GlasgowWorld about the award, co-owner Jamie Gonzalez- Bradley said: “It really does mean a lot because there is so much hard work that goes on to get where we are but the truth is we love what we do and we have a real passion for it and love our Spanish roots.

“This award felt really good when our name got called out, I’d put it up there with the same feeling as when customers tell you how good a time they’ve had. We want to keep on growing but at the same time be as involved in each location as possible and stay as a family business!”