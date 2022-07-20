Team behind The Gate to open new Barras Market cafe dedicated to morning rolls

A new cafe dedicated to morning rolls is launching in the iconic Barras Market this weekend.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Created by the award-winning team behind whisky and cocktail bar, The Gate, Hutch will open on Saturday and operate every weekend from 10 am until 4 pm.

For their second venue, the team from The Gate haven’t gone far - located a stone's throw away from their much-loved yellow door in the heart of East End, inside Mary McIver’s Barras Market.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cafe has retained its original kitsch red and white tiling, along with the old signage reading ‘The Barras…For Good Food’.

Hutch will open this weekend.

Hutch is a cafe that celebrates the great Glasgow staple - the glorious morning roll. In true Barras-style the team will be serving up classic breakfast rolls, on Mortons or McGee’s, as well as five signature ‘House Rolls’.

Working with Scottish food champions, That’s Yer Dinner, the menu features rolls such as:

- The McIver; the GOAT Cubano sandwich given a Glasgow makeover. Your choice of butter brushed and pressed morning roll with pork two ways, ham, crackling, gherkins, swiss cheese and mustard.

- The Chick Piece is inspired by the many amazing Middle Eastern restaurants around Glasgow. Your choice of roll with homemade falafel, fresh tahini dressing, salad, pickle and garlic and chilli sauce.

- Or the cheeky Captain Birdsaye celebrates Glasgow’s long-established love affair with the chippy. Homemade Panko Fish Fingers, Zesty Tartare Sauce, Romaine Lettuce.

Speaking about the upcoming launch, Andy Gemmell, owner of The Gate and Hutch, said: “I have been trying to get a cafe around the area for a while, so when the opportunity came to open one in the middle of The Barras I jumped at the chance. I love great pubs for their connection to the community and Glasgow cafes are exactly the same.

“I love the area; its history, the people, and its character. I’ve been working in the Gallowgate for over six years - I’m still a newcomer, but I quite like that, you have to prove you belong here. With Hutch I knew that I had to have an offering that would appeal to traders and also bring down new folk downto the market. I am very proud to be part of The Barras which is going from strength to strength.”