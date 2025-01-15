Team behind The Thornwood to open new bar in Bearsden

The team behind a popular bar on Dumbarton Road will be opening new premises in Bearsden in 2025

The team behind popular Dumbarton Road pub The The Thornwood are to open a new bar in Bearsden.

It will be called Bearsden Athletic Club and will open in the former premises of 55 Bearsden Cross at 28 Drymen Road this year.

Taking to social media, The Thornwood said: “Keys keys keys. Very excited, proud, nervously stressed out my tiny little mind.

Bearsden Athletic Club

“55BC in that Bearsden will soon be Bearsden Athletic Club. People said get up here, smash some margaritas, do the Thornwood vibe. I said ok let me ask Sarah if we can smash the savings account and here we are.

“Let’s go Bearsden.”

The Thornwood made a name for themselves during lockdown thanks to their deliveries of drinks and macaroni cheese - which is in our opinion one of the best helpings of mac and cheese in the city. People in the local area and beyond love to head down to ‘Riviera De Thornwood” when the sun is shining to enjoy a few drinks and grab a bite to eat.

An exact opening date has not been provided for Bearsden Athletic Club, but as always we will be here with the latest news whenever the bar opens their doors in Bearsden.

