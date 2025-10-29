Scotland’s favourite beer, Tennent’s Lager, has unveiled the world’s first ever Square Wurst - a Scottish classic with a German twist - to mark the launch of Tennent’s Bavarian Pilsner.

Hugh Tennent visited Bavaria 140 years ago, where he discovered pilsner-style beer. Returning to Scotland an inspired man, he created Tennent’s Lager - believed to be the UK’s first lager. In homage to its history, Tennent's has created a new limited edition Bavarian Pilsner, celebrating Scottish ingredients with Bavarian brewing techniques.

To celebrate, Tennent’s has partnered with three locations throughout Scotland to offer customers a Square Wurst - a German take on a roll and square sausage. Inspired by traditional Bavarian bratwurst and a Scottish classic, the Square Wurst is served with a delicious dill-pickle sauerkraut and Tennent’s mustard , and a can of Tennent’s Pilsner.

Customers can get their hands on it from Auld Hag’s much-anticipated pop-up in Edinburgh from 7th November, Glasgow’s Naked Soup from 14th November and Aberdeen’s Mount Cafe from 21st.

Joanne Motion, senior brand manager at Tennent’s Lager said: “There is nothing more Scottish than a roll and square sausage, and in Germany, the same can be said for a wurst. Creating the world’s first Square Wurst is a fun homage to our Bavarian roots and a delicious way to try our new limited edition.

“It’s been 140 years since Tennent’s changed the brewing landscape in Scotland, and there is no better way to celebrate than by releasing a limited edition lager in the style that inspired it all.”

Gregg Boyd, founder at Auld Hag: “The Square Wurst is brilliant - bringing two iconic food cultures together to give the people of Scotland a true Scotland ‘meats’ Germany experience is what it’s all about. Our recipe uses the best Scottish ingredients, inspired by much-loved Bavarian flavours that we just know our customers are going to love.”

Customers can purchase a Square Wurst and can of Tennent’s Pilsner for £10.