The 14 restaurants in Glasgow recommended by The Good Food Guide 2023

The top food places in the city according to the inspectors from the popular guide
The Good Food Guide was founded by Raymond Postgate in 1951 and today it remains the longest-standing and best-selling guide to dining out in the UK.
Inspections are conducted on an ongoing basis and anonymously with impartial recommendations then offered.
Members of The Good Food Guide Club can access hundreds of reviews and pictures via their app.
Here are the 14 Glasgow restaurants that are currently recommended by The Good Food Guide.
1. The Gannet
Rating: Good. “Sustainably sourced fish, meat from heritage breeds and wild Scottish game all receive due care and attention on the seasonally rich menu: Hebridean squid is joined by celeriac and sparassis (cauliflower fungus); red deer keeps company with spruce, egg yolk and smoked crumb.”
2. Ubiquitous Chip
Rating: Good. “The restaurant serves up a tasting menu if you’re up for going full throttle; otherwise, stick to the carte where you can go from the Chip’s own venison haggis, via Loch Melfort sea trout, to heather honey and oatmeal ice cream.”
3. Shucks
Rating: Very Good. “Shucks brings seafood with swagger to the upscale Hyndland neighbourhood – think airy loft-style dining meets chic Champagne and oyster bar. Menu headings include ‘raw, cured and smoked’, ‘shellfish’, ‘from the fire’ and ‘fish fillets’, along with a sheet of daily changing specials.”
4. Cail Bruich
Rating: Exceptional. “The overall atmosphere is calm and unhurried. The contented buzz of generously spaced diners, punctuated by the rhythmic responses of the well-drilled brigade in the open kitchen creating a pleasing sense of harmony and purpose.”