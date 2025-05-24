The Emmy Award winning actor is cutting about the Southside this weekend.

An actor who is set to be one of the biggest stars in Hollywood as a star of upcoming Avengers films seems to like spending his free time in Glasgow. For the second year in a row Ebon Moss-Bachrach has been spotted stoating about the city. Last year he was on Byres Road, visiting Christie’s Cashmere before he continued shopping in the lanes off the West End street. This weekend he was at Cafe Strange Brew, the popular Shawlands cafe and brunch spot that’s no stranger to a celebrity - Bobby Gillespie and Game of Thrones star Daniel Portman have also visited.

Chef Laurie MacMillan, the owner of Cafe Strange Brew, shared a picture standing with Ebon on Pollokshaws Road - Laurie has recently opened Glasgow’s best new sandwich shop on a sunny corner of King Street in the hidden gem Glasgow neighbourhood that is filling up with independent neighbourhoods.

In 2022, Moss-Bachrach joined the cast of The Bear, portraying Richie Jerimovich, a volatile yet evolving character amidst an ensemble cast striving in a Chicago restaurant. His performance earned him widespread acclaim and two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2024 . He is set to portray Ben Grimm in the upcoming films The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025), Avengers: Doomsday (2026), and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

Season four of The Bear will premiere on Thursday, June 26 with all 10 episodes available on Disney+ in the UK. Jeremy Allen White reprises his role as Carmy Berzatto, an award-winning chef who returned to his hometown of Chicago to manage the chaotic kitchen at his deceased brother's sandwich shop and turned it into his dream restaurant.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, and Matty Matheson return from the previous season as the supporting cast. The synopsis for the new series says: "Season four of The Bear finds Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (White), Sydney Adamu (Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) pushing forward, determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level. With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome. This season, the pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better — it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to.”

We look forward to seeing where Ebon Moss-Bachrach visits in Glasgow next year.