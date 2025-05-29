We spoke with the owner of Quintilliani’s, one of the only fish and chip shops in Scotland to be named in

Lanarkshire is full of great restaurants, pubs, and of course, takeaways - but none are quite as long-standing and as respected in their community as Quintiliani’s.

Quintiliani’s was first established in Larkhall over 50 years ago and have been a fixture in the South Lanarkshire town ever since. Year after year the chip shop is recognised as one of the best in the area, now in 2025, they’ve been awarded a place in Fry Magazine’s Top 50 Fish and Chip takeaways in Britain.

We spoke with Joe D’Ambrosio who alongside his wife Rosario D’Ambrosio have run the chippie since they took over the shop from Rosie’s parents, Forunato and Delifina Quintiliani, 20 years ago.

Joe and Rosie keep the business in the family, with their son joining the team and supporting the chippie with new menu items.

Established all the way back in 1971, it was thanks to the hard work of the Quintiliani’s who had arrived in Larkhall just three years earlier in 1968 with little more than a suitcase that the business was first established.

And it’s hard work that keeps the business alive today, we spoke with Joe who shared the secret to the success of the takeaway that’s been serving up suppers for five decades now.

Joe D’Ambrosio said: “It’s amazing to be included in the top 50 fish and chip shops in the UK - we’re really happy with it, especially with so few Scottish shops on the list.

“The shop’s been there for 53 years now, me and my wife took it over about 20 years ago. It’s been a solid continuation, we still offer the best products and keep up the standards that folks have come to expect here - but now we offer even more.

“Everything is getting harder in the food business, the prices are up now and it’s harder to survive, it’s a challenge to be sure - but we’ve went with the times. Years ago all people would expect was just fish and chips and sausage, but now people want a multitude of things. We’ve updated our menu with the times, with my son’s pizza doing especially well - winning best pizza at the Fish and Chips Awards last year and the year before.

“There’s a lot of competition out there, and business can be up and down - it’s always the same if people have money they spend it and if they don’t, they don’t. We’re just going to keep trying to be the best, none of us are perfect but we do try to be. Me, my wife and my son work six days a week, we’ll always be there, and we plan to just keep on going.”