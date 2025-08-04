The Skillet On Hyndland Street Unveils A Bold New Concept and Menu

After two years in business in the West End, the brasserie-style restaurant is turning a new leaf.

The Skillet has introduced a new look and is shifting its menu in a bold new direction with an exciting new head chef taking the reins. Launching on 7 August, the reimagined concept steers away from from stiff traditional dining and embraces a modern approach, taking their offering of small plates and sharing dishes to the next level, holding a spotlight on vibrant flavours and seasonal creativity.

Located at 70-72 Hyndland Street The Skillet entered the West End’s thriving hospitality scene in 2023, initially operating a brasserie-style of dining. This revamped restaurant aims to create a relaxing and inviting space for day and evening service, able to cater to the needs of a whole range of guests, enhancing connection and experience. Popular features have been elevated including Steak Nights and family-style Sunday Roasts.

Staff menu favourites include:

Pressed Speyside Lamb Belly, Black Garlic, Burnt Lemon, Lebneh

Gressingham Duck Breast, Sour Cherry, Duck Fat Brioche

Stone Bass, Curried Mussel Butter, Cauliflower, Spring Onion

The grill section has also been extended and now offers larger dishes such as the 350g Ayrshire Pork Chop, a 10oz Dry Aged Angus Ribeye, and a 500g sharing Picanha Steak.

Leading the charge is The Skillet’s new Head Chef, Aamana McGivern, who has worked in some of the UK’s most respected kitchens - from The Honours by Martin Wishart to Glasgow institutions including Stravaigin, Six by Nico, and most recently, at Ashton Lane’s renowned Ubiquitous Chip.

Aamana said: “I’m really looking over to taking over the kitchen at The Skillet and building a team I believe will put us on the map in Glasgow and beyond.

“Food has always been the main event in my life. It’s a universal love language. There’s nothing better than people creating connections over a tasty plate of food. Hopefully the menu at The Skillet reflects who I am as a chef and I can’t wait to start this new adventure.

Aamana is well-regarded in Glasgow’s hospitality scene for her precision, emphasis on bold flavours, and deep respect for seasonal local produce. It is said the new menu is a personal expression of this.

The new menu launches Thursday 7 August and the diary is now open.