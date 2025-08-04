The Skillet On Hyndland Street Unveils A Bold New Concept and Menu
The Skillet has introduced a new look and is shifting its menu in a bold new direction with an exciting new head chef taking the reins. Launching on 7 August, the reimagined concept steers away from from stiff traditional dining and embraces a modern approach, taking their offering of small plates and sharing dishes to the next level, holding a spotlight on vibrant flavours and seasonal creativity.
Located at 70-72 Hyndland Street The Skillet entered the West End’s thriving hospitality scene in 2023, initially operating a brasserie-style of dining. This revamped restaurant aims to create a relaxing and inviting space for day and evening service, able to cater to the needs of a whole range of guests, enhancing connection and experience. Popular features have been elevated including Steak Nights and family-style Sunday Roasts.
Staff menu favourites include:
- Pressed Speyside Lamb Belly, Black Garlic, Burnt Lemon, Lebneh
- Gressingham Duck Breast, Sour Cherry, Duck Fat Brioche
- Stone Bass, Curried Mussel Butter, Cauliflower, Spring Onion
The grill section has also been extended and now offers larger dishes such as the 350g Ayrshire Pork Chop, a 10oz Dry Aged Angus Ribeye, and a 500g sharing Picanha Steak.
Leading the charge is The Skillet’s new Head Chef, Aamana McGivern, who has worked in some of the UK’s most respected kitchens - from The Honours by Martin Wishart to Glasgow institutions including Stravaigin, Six by Nico, and most recently, at Ashton Lane’s renowned Ubiquitous Chip.
Aamana said: “I’m really looking over to taking over the kitchen at The Skillet and building a team I believe will put us on the map in Glasgow and beyond.
“Food has always been the main event in my life. It’s a universal love language. There’s nothing better than people creating connections over a tasty plate of food. Hopefully the menu at The Skillet reflects who I am as a chef and I can’t wait to start this new adventure.
Aamana is well-regarded in Glasgow’s hospitality scene for her precision, emphasis on bold flavours, and deep respect for seasonal local produce. It is said the new menu is a personal expression of this.
The new menu launches Thursday 7 August and the diary is now open.
