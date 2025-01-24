The Vic Café and Bar at Glasgow School of Art is to reopen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Vic, the students’ union cafe and venue at Glasgow School of Art, will reopen this weekend.

The Vic Café and Bar at Glasgow School of Art has been a gathering place for local musicians and artists for generations, associated with electronic acts like Optimo and bands like Travis. It closed for extensive redevelopment in 2022. Rob Morrison, entertainments convener, Glasgow School of Art, explained at the time: “Most of the GSA buildings on the block have been deemed unfit for purpose and will be demolished, although the Vic’s external walls will remain. They say it’ll take about two or three years to complete the work.”

The Vic will return, hosting gigs, clubs, film screenings and other events alongside its core social and dining facilities.

The building opened in 1927 as a textile studio for the Glasgow School or Art, before being converted into a café in 1979 using the remnants of the original Victoria Café in Glasgow Southside, including the old wood-panels for the interior, the seating and the original stained-glass windows.

Glasgow School of Art Student Association announced: “Partnering with the Dundee University Students' Association (DUSA) and the Glasgow School of Art, we have come to an agreement that means that the bar and café will open its doors.

“This partnership with DUSA was born out of a vision to provide a social space for students, staff, alumni and the arts community in Glasgow. Not only do they have a team of events and hospitality experts, they also understand what it means to host a student-led arts space. It's a joy to be able to finally share the result of many months of hard work from everyone involved, and we believe that this partnership can deliver our vision.

GSASA Student President Alicia Bickerstaff said: "I am so happy that we can finally share this wonderful news. The Vic is very near and dear to my heart, having gone from a student to a Student Trustee, to Vice President and now Student President.

"In that time, I have never seen a fully operational bar for GSA students; a place for us to go after, before or during classes, somewhere to toast an exhibition or allow ideas to flourish in a relaxed, social setting. Now we will have that - and much more will follow.

"Getting this bar open has been a long effort and included work from Student Presidents and Trustees over the past five years, so I'd also like to acknowledge the part that they have all played in it reopening. Thank you to everyone!"

Manaswi Budhathoki, Student President at DUSA, said: "DUSA is excited to be collaborating with the GSASA and the GSA on this project. Helping to support the GSASA is a great opportunity that will allow us to strengthen the collective student voice and activities across both institutions.

"We look forward to facilitating and collaborating on a wide range of student-led, GSASA-led and community events."

Bands with an association with Glasgow School of Art include Franz Ferdinand, Travis, Frightened Rabbit, Texas and Orange Juice