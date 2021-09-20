These Glasgow gins have reached the final of the Scottish Gin Awards

The 2021 Scottish Gin Awards ceremony will take place in Glasgow next month.

What’s happening? The Scottish Gin Awards 2021 finalists have been announced, with 67 producers and 223 gins progressing to the final stage of the anticipated awards night, which this year will be a hybrid virtual and in-person event in Glasgow.

How are the finalists decided: The 45 judges blind tasted and graded every sample under strict technical conditions. Led by the competition’s technical consultants, sensory management experts Cara Technology, the panel assessed 320 gins entered in the competition, all distilled in Scotland.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Only 60 per cent of entered product makes it through to the finals and only the top three products in each category are presented with medals, making the Scottish Gin Awards the most highly sought after of all drink’s competitions.

When are the Scottish Gin Awards 2021? The winners will be announced at the Scottish Gin Awards dinner and digital event which takes place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Glasgow Central on Wednesday 27 October 2021.

Tickets cost £150 + VAT per person or £1500 + VAT for a table of 10. Digital tickets to watch the event live from home are also available. For full details and book tickets visit the Scottish Gin Awards website.

Glasgow gins in the 2021 Scottish Gin Awards finals

Best Newcomer - Purist Gin and Raer Jackton Distillery join Dark Art Distillery, Isle of Cumbrae Distillery, Rhiodorroch Distillery and Perth Gin Distillery in this category.

Excellence in Branding sponsored by Rankin Brothers & Sons - Boe Gin joins Biggar Gin, Dark Sky Distillers, Eden Mill, El:Gin, Fidra Gin, Isle of Harris Distillers, Linlithgow Distillery, Mackintosh Gin, McQueen Gin and Secret Garden.

Retailer of the Year - Billingtons of Lenzie is up against Aldi, Craft 56 and the Highland Liquor Company.

In the taste categories, Glasgow Distillery Makar Original Dry Gin, Purist Art Gin, Tear Drop Gin, Lenzie Gin and Glaswegin Premium Gin are in the final for best London Dry gin.

Inverclyde and Purist Gin Purist Black 57 are in the running for best high strength gin.

Best berry flavoured gin - Boe Bramble Gin, Boe Raspberry & Sweet Basil Gin, Glasgow Distillery Makar Cherry Gin and Glaswegin Distilling Co Glaswegin Raspberry & Rhubarb Gin are up for this award.

Best Old Tom gin - Glasgow Distillery Makar Old Tom Gin.