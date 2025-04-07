Thundercat set to open new restaurant in Glasgow's West End

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thundercat have teased the opening of a new restaurant in Glasgow’s West End.

It’s seems likely the new restaurant called ‘Thunderdog’ following the official Thundercat Instagram page posting an image that simply reads ‘Thunderdog Pub + Diner’.

The food and drink bosses hope to open the new restaurant this Summer - and also teased in the comments that there could soon be a new Thundercat style restaurant coming to the Southside next.

Thundercat was founded and is run by the Buck’s Bar group - who have Buck’s Bar locations in Glasgow on West Regent Street, Trongate, and Cathcart Road as well as in Edinburgh on Grindlay Street and Hanover Street.

Thunderdog is currently the name of the signature hot dog on the Buck’s Bar menu - a hot dog with toppings including Mac N Cheese, Chorizo and Black Pudding topped with mustard.

Thundercats menu offers American style food and cocktails - the West End menu can expect a similar fare of food like: deep dish pizzas, fried chicken, Mac N Cheese, tater tots, burgers, hot dogs, milkshakes, and more.

Self described as an American-style pub and diner - the kitchen at Thundercat is run by head chef Yvonne Noon who hoped to bring the style of American diners and diver bars to Glasgow after travelling the length and breadth of the USA.

The restaurant in the West End will likely be open for brunch lunch and dinner - as well as allowing for takeaway too. If it follows the style of the original Thundercat in the West End, they may also have live DJs in the new West End spot.

This American style pub and diner specialises in deep dish pizza and American dishes influenced by dive bars in the States. It is praised by reviewers for its ‘outstanding food’. | Google Maps

An official opening date and location for the restaurant / pub has yet to be shared yet but it’s likely all will be revealed in the next few months.