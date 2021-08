A Thai food restaurant chain has submitted plans for a new site in Glasgow’s west end.

Ting Thai, which has a restaurant on West Nile Street and two in Edinburgh, wants to open a new restaurant on Byres Road.

The building was previously used as a pub, but it is currently vacant.