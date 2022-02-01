The app was developed to offer budget meal deals in order to reduce food waste.

What is Too Good to Go? It’s a social enterprise that started by two young entrepreneurs, and is helping to reduce food waste in restaurants and stores - by offering great meal deals to diners who sign up to their app.

With food waste becoming an increasing problem in homes and restaurants up and down the country, the Too Good to Go app allows diners to enjoy perfectly good restaurant meals that would otherwise be destined for the bin.

Picture: Too Good to Go

Too Good To Go, which was launched in the UK by Chris Wilson and his best friend Jamie Crummie in 2016, allows food stores, cafes and restaurants to sign up and post the left-over meals that they have at the end of the day and the discounted price they want for them.

The pair, who say the app was inspired by a Danish concept, stated that the businesses involved get to reduce their waste and also have potential new customers try out their food.

How it works: Subscribers can choose from not only restaurants and stores but also bakers who have leftover bread or coffee shops with unsold sweet treats and pastries.

Bigger brands like Yo Sushi! and Patisserie Valerie sit side by side with smaller local companies ensuring users have plenty to choose from, though you won’t know exactly what you’re getting until you pick you up your ‘magic bag’.

With prices ranging from £2- £6 and some great food on offer, the TGTG team say it’s not too much of a gamble for customers and can often lead to some incredible deals.

The firm also state that none of the food on offer is scrapings from customer’s plates or out of date and that all of the meals and produce on offer will be fresh and unused.

What Glasgow eateries are on Too Good to Go?

The full list of current Glasgow businesses (332 as of February 2022) are:

Absolute Roasters

Absurd Bird

Argyll Hotel

Auntie Anne's

Authentic Romanian Supermarket

Bagels & Bakes

Baked Pizza Al Taglio

Bakery by Grain and Grind

Balkan Glasgow

Barburrito - Hope Street - Glasgow

Barburrito - Queen Street - Glasgow

Basement Snax

Bennu - Woodlands - Glasgow

Big Bear Bakery - Glasgow

Bowl

BP M&S

BP M&S Pollokshaws

BP M&S West End

Brave Bakers - Saltmarket - Glasgow

Brawsome Bagels

Broken Clock Cafe

Cafe Coco - Southside - Glasgow

Cafe India - Merchant City - Glasgow

Cafe Octavia - Scottish Opera Technical Centre - Glasgow

Cafe W - Waterstones

Caffe Monza

Caffè Nero

Camden Food

Cater Italy

Chaophraya

Chilli Grill

China Buffet King

Chopstix

citizenM

City of Glasgow College

Coffee Boy

Comet Pieces

Common Ground

Coorie Cafe

Copland Cafe

Costa Coffee

Creative East End

Crookston Cafe And Desserts

Cup Tea Lounge

Dandelion Cafe

Day Today

Deanston Bakery

Decathlon Silverburn

DeerMall

Designer Cakes by Paige

Designer Cupcakes

Dog n Bon

East Coffee

East World Buffet

Ecomart

EG Fullarton - SPAR - Glasgow

EG Fullarton- Greggs

EG Garrowhill - SPAR - Baillieston

EG Springburn - Greggs - Glasgow

EG Springburn - SPAR - Springburn

Flip & Dip @ Golf Fang

Frankie & Benny's

Freddy & Hicks

Freedom Bakery

FRKN Delicious

Fujisan

Fylkir of Copenhagen

Ginger & Chilli

Grain and Grind - Battlefield Road

Grain and Grind - Cathcart

Grain and Grind - Strathbungo

Grassroots Cafe

Greggs - 1865 Paisley Rd - Glasgow

Greggs - 2123 Paisley - Glasgow

Greggs - 2224 London Rd - Glasgow

Greggs - 613 London Rd - Glasgow

Greggs - Alexandra Parade - Glasgow

Greggs - Anniesland Gt Wstern

Greggs - Argyle St - Glasgow

Greggs - Argyle St - Glasgow

Greggs - Baillieston Main St

Greggs - Battlefield Rd - Glasgow

Greggs - Broomhill Brmhill SC

Greggs - Buchanan St - Glasgow

Greggs - Budhill Ave - Glasgow

Greggs - Byres Rd - Glasgow

Greggs - Carmunnock Rd - Glasgow

Greggs - Castlemilk Arcade

Greggs - Cathcart Rd - Glasgow

Greggs - Crown St RP - Glasgow

Greggs - Crown Street Retail Park - Glasgow

Greggs - Duke St - Glasgow

Greggs - George Square - Glasgow

Greggs - George St - Glasgow

Greggs - Gibson St - Kelvinbridge

Greggs - Glasgow Fort - Glasgow

Greggs - Gordon St - Glasgow

Greggs - Govan Cross SC

Greggs - Govan Helen St

Greggs - Hallhill Rd - Glasgow

Greggs - Hillington RP - Glasgow

Greggs - Killermont St - Glasgow

Greggs - Kinfauns Dr - Glasgow

Greggs - Knightswood Anniesland

Greggs - Maryhill

Greggs - Partick Dumbarton Rd

Greggs - Saracen St - Glasgow

Greggs - Sauchiehall Ctr - Glasgow

Greggs - Shandwick Sq SC - Glasgow

Greggs - Shawlands KilmarNock

Greggs - Shettleston Rd- Glasgow

Greggs - Shieldhall Rd - Glasgow

Greggs - Silverburn SC - Glasgow

Greggs - Smithycroft Rd - Glasgow

Greggs - Springburn Way - Glasgow

Greggs - Sylvania Way - Clydebank

Greggs - The Forge Shopping Centre - Glasgow

Greggs - Victoria Rd - Glasgow

Greggs -Braehead

Greggs -Gorstan St - Glasgow

Grillicious Mediterranean

Hampton By Hilton

Hilton Garden Inn

Honey & Salt

Hotel Du Vin

Ibis City Centre

IKEA Glasgow

Il Cappuccino

It All Started Here

Italian Pizza Pazza

Italian Street Food

Jaconelli Cafe

Jodandys

Joy Cakes and Coffee Shop

Katsu Heaven

Kember & Jones

Koo-ee

Krispy Kreme - Buchanan Kiosk

Krispy Kreme - Glasgow Station

Krispy Kreme - Silverburn

LA Mex

La Pastina Deli

Londis

Lost World Coffee Co

Mala Carne

Malikas Cafe

Malmaison

Marble Global Buffet

McLays

Michael's

Millie's Cookies

Morrisons - Anniesland

Morrisons - Auchinlea

Morrisons - Baillieston

Morrisons - Barrack Street

Morrisons - Cardonald

Morrisons - Crossmyloof

Morrisons - Newlands

Morrisons - Partick

Moxy Hotel

My Home Bakery - Southside - Glasgow

My Home Bakery - West End - Glasgow

Nanika - Glasgow

Neighbourhood

News n Food

Nicks Burritos and Shakes

Nisa

Nisa Local

Nisa Way

No Mean Dogs

Novotel Glasgow Centre

NYC Express

Oaka Supercity - George Street - Glasgow

Oaka Supercity - Kelvinhaugh Street - Glasgow

Oaka Supercity - New City Road

Offshore Coffee - Glasgow

One Stop

Pala Pizza Shop

Panda Chinese

Phillies of Shawlands

Piatto

Picco Pizza

Pie Pie

Pizza Punks

Pollok House

Pret a Manger

Projectionist (Braehead)

Queen Margaret Union

RaceTrack

Rafa's Diner

River Nile

Riverhill Coffee Bar

Roastie Toastie Cafe

Rockies Dessert Cafe

Romans Pizzeria & Patty Cake Smashin' Burgers

Rose & Grants

S'mug Coffee Bar

Scotmid Coop

Sgaia Vegan Meats

Simba’s Sweets

Society Zero CIC

Soul Food Kitchen - Glasgow

Space Speciality Coffee House

SPAR - Garthamlock

SPAR - Port Dundas

SPAR - Renfrew

SPAR St George's Cross

Starbucks

Starter Culture

Store Name

Sugar Fall Patisserie

Suresh & Sons

Surprise Santa

Taco Mazama - Buchanan Galleries - Glasgow

Taco Mazama - Byres Road - Glasgow

Taco Mazama - Renfield Street - Glasgow

Tea Time: Tasty Bites

Tempo Tea Bar

The Alchemy Experiment

The Bucket List

The Butterfly and The Pig

The Cabin At The Quay

The Cabin Cafe

The Café Hub

The Coffee Cup

The Coffee Garden

The Common Grind

The Filling Station

The Good Choice

The Good Coffee Cartel

The Hidden Lane

The Olive Boardz

The Royal World Buffet

The Wee Govan Deli

The Wee Kitchen

Tim Hortons

Time Out Cafe

Tinderbox

Tinderbox - Charing Cross - Glasgow

Tinderbox - Ingram Street - Glasgow

Tinderbox - Paperchase - Buchanan St - Glasgow

Tinderbox - Princes Square - Glasgow

Tinderbox - Waterloo Street - Glasgow

Tinderbox Cart

Tubbees

Tubbees Desserts - Race Track Pitstop - Glasgow

Upper Crust

Victor Pizza

Waleema

Wallace Well Farm

WH Smith

Wheat

Whittard of Chelsea

Wild Flours

Willow Grove Coffee

Wolf Italian Street Food

YO! Sushi - Braehead - Glasgow

YO! Sushi - Fort - Glasgow

YO! Sushi - Silverburn - Glasgow

YO! Sushi - West George Street - Glasgow