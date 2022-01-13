10 new cafes, bars and restaurants opening in Glasgow in 2022

The new year brings with it a host of new places to eat and drink in Glasgow.

It has been a tough few years due to Covid and restrictions, so it’s nice to see a range of new places opening in the city.

From a vegan cafe and bakery to a new bars and a big name brand, we take a look at some new openings to look forward to in 2022.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plant Blonde

This vegan bakery and cafe is set to open soon in the west end.

Owners Jennifer and Marc are gearing up to open soon, with the shop getting a complete refit.

What’s on the menu? As selection of plant based sweet treats and savoury options. The team used to supply their wares wholesale to cafes such as Caffeine Battlefield, Rose and Grants and Juicy.

Location: Hyndland Street, where Allander Framing used to be.

When will it open? Early spring.

Gaucho

As we reported in September last year, the Argentinan steak restaurant was planning on opening in Glasgow.

What’s on the menu? The restaurant is set to serve exclusively ‘carbon neutral steaks’.

Location: 7 West Nile Street - the former home of Benihana, which closed in 2019.

When will it open? The team said the restaurant will open in February.

Innis & Gunn Taproom

The projected look of the new location, which will be the brewer’s largest to date, spanning more than 4,000 square feet. Picture: McGinlay Bell.

Innis & Gunn is set to open its second Brewery Taproom bar in Glasgow, with permissions now lodged for the new site.

What’s on the menu? The popular and well established Brewery Taproom format offers customers quality pub food, ranging from small plates to bigger bar snacks, along with a varied drinks selection.

Location: Innis & Gunn will take over a currently vacant outlet located on West Nile Street

When will it open? Due to open mid-2022, the new location will be Innis & Gunn’s largest to date, comprising of over 4000 square feet.

Mowgli

This Indian Street food restaurant is making a welcome foray into Glasgow this year.

What’s on the menu?Mowgli features dishes that Indians eat at home and on their streets and are ‘a million miles away from the curry stereotype.’ Think dishes that are healthy, often vegan and always packed with fresh flavour.

The food menu at the other venues is broken down into street chaat, tiffin boxes, the house kitchen, street meats and the Hindu kitchen.

Location: 78 St Vincent Street.

When will it open? Mid-2022

Banca Di Roma

Zizzi used to operate a restaurant in the Royal Exchange Square building.

This new Italian restaurant is set to open in the city centre this year.

What’s on the menu? This has yet to be confirmed.

Location: Banca Di Roma is due to open at 31 Royal Exchange Square in Glasgow - the site which used to house Zizzi’s.

When will it open? TBC but the Instagram page for Banca Di Roma has been issuing teasers over the last few days about the restaurant.

Buck’s Bar

A third Buck’s Bar is set to open in Glasgow.

What’s on the menu? The restaurant focuses on American-style food, including wings, waffles and burgers.

Location: The latest Buck’s Bar will be on the Sapori d’Italia site on Cathcart Road.

When will it open? When we reported on this in November, work had started on transforming the site, with the aim of opening the new bar, restaurant, takeaway and delivery service in January.

Read More

House of Gods

House of Gods is coming to Glasgow, as confirmed by owner Mike Baxter earlier this year. Opened in September 2019, House of Gods is a 22-room boutique hotel and cocktail bar just off Edinburgh’s Royal Mile.

What’s on the menu? The Edinburgh hotel has a restaurant and bar, the Casablanca Cocktail Club, which seats 50 covers and is open to non-residents. We could see something similar in Glasgow.

Location: 61-63 Glassford Street

When will it open? TBC but work has been ongoing in the building.

El Santo

This new restaurant will open in the city centre and is connected to a speakeasy margarita bar.

What’s on the menu? Latin American small plates and cocktails.

Location: Above Thundercat on Miller Street.

When will it open: It’s due to open its doors in February.

Fat Hippo

Picture: Fat Hippo

Fat Hippo, a group of independent burger joints found in the North East and West of England, Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and Edinburgh, is opening in Glasgow this year.

What’s on the menu? The family friendly burger joint is famed for its quality ingredients and quirky flavours, with burgers like their PB&J (a beef burger topped with peanut butter and bacon jam) available, alongside the classics.

Location: St Vincent Street.

When will it open? Spring/summer.

Grain and Grind west end

This popular chain of coffee shops will add to its outlets, as a new west end cafe will open this year.

What’s on the menu? Customers can look forward to freshly roasted coffee, homemade bakes, pastries, and more.

Location: The new venue will be located on the corner of Old Dumbarton Road and Lumsden Street, close Kelvingrove Art Gallery.

When will it open? The team say early 2022, and work is underway at the site.

Ones to look out for...

Ingram 158

Hutchesons City Grill, which was located in Hutchesons Hall, will become Ingram 158. This new business has been registered by Marco Lazzurri. Marco also owns Tabac and La Fiorentina.

Sexy Fish

As we reported back in August, this London restaurant may be coming to Glasgow. Reports suggest that Sexy Fish, an Asian restaurant and bar located in Mayfair, London, will take over the former All Saints store at 98 Buchanan Street.

Soho House