Top 12 best Indian restaurant in Glasgow according to TripAdvisor

If you enjoy Indian food, here are some of the very best restaurants Glasgow has to offer according to TripAdvisor

Indian food has been a popular favourite in the city for decades with a spicy dishes being served up to Glaswegians.

It is said that the flavours and ingredients of Indian cooking sit perfectly with the cold weather that the city regularly faces. It also just tastes brilliant.

Everyone will always have their personal favourites but here are the restaurants in the city which are best rated on TripAdvisor.

1 . Madras Cafe TripAdvisor’s best rated Glasgow Indian restaurant can be found on Howard Street near to the St Enoch Centre. They have some delicious specials including Butter Chicken Tikka and Lamb Cafreal.

2 . Curry Cottage Glasgow The restaurant on Cambridge Street serves a number of vegeterian dishes which come highly recommended by customers.

3 . Murphy's Pakora Bar One of the city’s newest spots for Indian food was recently visited by Priscilla Presley. They serve a wide range of pakora’s as well as small plates.

4 . Ashoka Ashton Lane Situated on Ashton Lane, the restaurant has attracted many a West Ender and those from further afield. Some of their specialities include the traditional Ashoka Curry and Slow Cooked Beef Madras.

