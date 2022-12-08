Toryglen ASDA have revamped their refill zone to include a range of sweets - including jelly beans, wine gums, chocolate buttons, and more

Asda has introduced family favourites such as Giant Cadbury’s Chocolate Buttons, Haribo Jelly Beans and Maynards Wine Gums, as part of a new revamped refill zone at its Toryglen store in Glasgow which also includes a new price promise.

The supermarket’s ‘refill price promise’ guarantees that each refill product will be cheaper than packaged alternatives, including Giant Buttons and Wine Gums, which are new additions. The supermarket launched its refill offering two years ago and has been continually testing and learning, working with customers at its store in Glasgow to find out what products they want to buy in this format.

Asda has also partnered with WRAP and Unilever, with funding from Innovate UK, to understand what is stopping more customers from buying refill products and to look at ways it can increase participation. Customers said that clearer pricing was the top priority, emphasised by the cost of living crisis, leading to the supermarket implementing a new refill pricing strategy.

Other key objectives which were developed such as combating uncertainty and apprehension and make the experience fun and enjoyable have also led to changes with greater customer communication and a focus on four key categories – cereals, pet food, store cupboard (including snacks, tea and coffee) and rice, pasta and pulses.

The stores will adopt the following features and products:

Four dry refill bays, with cereals including favourites such as Kellogg’s Cornflakes, Bran Flakes and Coco Pops, Asda branded cereal included newly added Extra Special Cherry & Berry Museli and Triple Choco Crisp.

A rice and pasta bay featuring Napolina pasta and Asda branded rice as well as a store cupboard bay which has products such as almonds, Yorkshire Tea, Taylor’s of Harrogate coffee, Maynards Wine Gums, Cadbury’s Giant Buttons, Haribo Jelly Beans, and Rhubarb and Custard.

Continuation of Unilever prefill products such as Radox shower gel, Alberto Balsam and Simple hand wash prefills, Persil laundry prefill as well as CIF eco refill at home.

A new lowest priced reusable bag sold at 10p after customers said that they find bringing back multiple containers too bulky and hard to carry.

Susan Thomas, Asda Senior Director of Sustainable commercial activity, said: “We know the cost of living crisis is having a big effect on our customers, so it is important we recognise this in the refill space through our ‘refill price promise’ and ensure customers are getting an even better deal.

“As well as being cheaper, refill allows customers to buy the exact amount they need, helping them stick to budgets, while at the same time reducing food waste at home.”

With customer’s looking at a number of ways they can reduce their environmental impact beyond refill, Asda’s three biggest refill zones in York, Middleton, and Milton Keynes will introduce new product ranges to help customers reduce energy at home and save money, promote reusable containers for lunch times, reduce food waste, and shop more sustainably with products such as coffee and chocolate, and which have Rainforest Alliance accreditation.

Catherine David, Director of Collaboration and Change, WRAP, said: “Reuse and refill will have big role to play in changing our ingrained shopping habits and weaning ourselves off single use plastic - essential in the transition to a circular economy for plastics.

